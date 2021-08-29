LARAMIE, Wyo. – The South Dakota Coyotes suffered its first loss of the 2021 season at the hands off the Wyoming Cowgirls Sunday afternoon at the Madrid Soccer Complex. The Yotes struck first but it was the Cowgirls that scored the game’s final two goals. USD moves to 1-1-1 on the season while Wyoming stays unbeaten at 3-0.
In the first two minutes of the game, South Dakota struck gold when senior Maddison Sullivan’s cross found senior Jordan Centineo on the far side who headed the ball in to give the Yotes the early 1-0 lead.
In the 27th minute, Wyoming tied things up at one when Nikayla Copenhaver placed a ball in the top right corner of the goal just passed the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.
Less than 10 minutes later, Wyoming’s Alyssa Bedard pushed past the Yote defenders and got the ball off before colliding with the goalkeeper. The goal gave the Cowgirls the lead at 2-1 and would end up being the game winner.
The Yotes were more on the aggressor in the second half recording seven corner kicks and five shots, however, were unable to tie things up at two. Junior Shaylee Gailus got a great look on goal off a corner kick but missed high on the header.
A few minutes later, USD was on the attack on the right side of the field when Sullivan passed it ahead to Gailus who took a shot on goal. Gailus just missed putting it between the keeper and the post and hit the side of the net.
The Coyotes will be back in the Midwest to play Creighton in Omaha on Thursday at 7 p.m. Then head to Cedar Falls, Iowa to face Northern Iowa on Sept. 5 before returning home to Vermillion to host Darke on Sept. 9.
