PARKSTON — Parings for the Parkston Classic, Dec. 28 at the Parkston Armory, have been announced.
Play begins at 11 a.m. with the Corsica-Stickney boys against McCook Central-Montrose, followed by the Corsica-Stickney girls against Dakota Valley at 12:30 p.m. The Platte-Geddes boys face Dakota Valley at 2 p.m., followed by the Menno girls against Sully Buttes at 3:30 p.m. The Parkston boys face Sully Buttes at 5 p.m., followed by the Parkston girls against Viborg-Hurley at 6:30 p.m.
