United Way of Greater Yankton’s Connecting Kids Youth Scholarship Program has been awarded a $1,000 through the Gatorade Play It Forward Program.
Connecting Kids was chosen by Matthew Mors, the 2020 South Dakota Basketball Gatorade State Player of the Year. Gatorade Play It Forward empowers Gatorade Player of the Year recipients across the country to award local or national sports organizations with grants, so they can continue helping young athletes enjoy the benefit of sports.
All 607 Gatorade State Player of the Year recipients are awarded a grant to donate to the organization of their choosing. Each Player of the Year can also submit an essay about why their organization is deserving of a Spotlight Grant, which is a larger monetary award. Gatorade awards 12 Spotlight Grants, one for each sport recognized by the Player of the Year program.
“I am proud to have the opportunity to donate to United Way’s Connecting Kids Youth Scholarship Program,” Mors said. “As a role model for so many kids in this community I wanted to pick an organization where these funds would have the greatest impact on as many kids as possible. This is an opportunity for me to give back to the community by helping kids participate in youth activities who cannot afford the fees required to do so.”
