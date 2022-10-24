WYNOT, Neb. — Top-seeded Wynot made quick work of Santee, 25-13, 25-5, 25-4, in the opening round of the Sub-District D2-4 Volleyball Tournament, Monday in Wynot, Nebraska.
The victory advances Wynot (20-10) to the final today (Tuesday). Santee finishes with a 4-17 record.
Myrah Sudbeck had six assists and six ace serves, and Sophia Geisen had 15 assists for Wynot. Kayla Pinkelman and Allison Wieseler each had six kills. Kenna Oligmueller posted five kills and six ace serves. Kinslee Heimes had five ace serves and a team-high seven digs. Ella Brummer added two ace serves in the victory.
C2-5: Crofton 3, Hart.-New. 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton advanced to the final of the Sub-District C2-5 Volleyball Tournament with a 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Hartington-Newcastle on Monday in Crofton, Nebraska.
The top-seeded Warriors (17-10) advance to today’s (Tuesday) championship match against second-seeded Ponca (22-10), a 7 p.m. start in Crofton. Ponca advanced with a sweep of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Monday.
Caitlin Guenther finished with 11 kills, 11 digs and three assisted blocks to lead Crofton. Jaida Allen posted 16 assists and 10 digs. Sammie Allen recorded 14 assists and 14 digs. Ellie Tramp had nine kills, and Lexi Wiebelhaus added six kills and three ace serves in the victory.
D1-4: Cedar Cath. 3, Wausa 0
NORFOLK, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic advanced to the championship of the Sub-District D1-4 Volleyball Tournament with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Wausa in the semifinals on Monday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
The second-seeded Trojans (22-10) advance to the finals today (Tuesday) in Norfolk. Wausa finishes with a 17-9 record.
Hunter West posted 12 kills and 10 digs to lead Wausa. Sienna West finished with 23 assists. Alexa Cunningham recorded six kills, two blocks (one solo) and two ace serves. Blair Wakeley added nine digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.