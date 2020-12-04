CROFTON, Neb. — Lacey Sprakel and Kaley Einrem led Crofton to a 69-28 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Friday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Sprakel tallied 20 points and seven rebounds to lead all players in both categories. Einrem added 14 points for Crofton (1-0). Allie Dahl pitched in eight points and five boards.
Kinsey Hall led the Bears (0-1) with 15 points.
Crofton travels to Boone Central Dec. 8 for their next game. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge travels to Homer on Tuesday night.
LAUREL-COLERIDGE-CONCORD (0-1) 4 8 11 5 —28
CROFTON (1-0) 21 21 17 10 —69
Niobrara-Verdigre 56, Elgin Public-Pope John 53
POPE JOHN, Neb. — Josilyn Miller led Niobrara-Verdigre to a 56-53 victory over Elgin Public-Pope John Friday night at Pope John.
Miller tallied 20 points, six rebounds and seven steals for Niobrara-Verdigre (1-1). Chaney Konopasek added 13 points and nine rebounds. Emily Parks also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Ashlynne Charf led Elgin Public-Pope John (0-1) with 20 points. Keyera Eisenhauer contributed 11 points.
Niobrara-Verdigre travels to St. Mary’s Tuesday night. Elgin Public-Pope John faces Neligh-Oakdale Tuesday.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (1-1) 15 11 15 15 —56
ELGIN PUBLIC-POPE JOHN (0-1) 18 7 15 13 —53
