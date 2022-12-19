ARMOUR — Parkston outlasted Tripp-Delmont-Armour 42-40 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Sam Benson scored 15 points to lead Parkston. Luke Bormann finished with 10 points. James Deckert finished with nine points and 13 rebounds in the victory.
Mason Reiner led TDA with 17 points and nine steals. Riley Spaans had seven points, 15 rebounds and five steals.
Parkston, 2-0, hosts Parker today (Tuesday). TDA, 1-1, travels to Freeman to face Freeman Academy-Marion today.
Parkston won the JV game 50-15.
PARKSTON (2-0) 6 12 12 12 — 42
TRI-DEL-ARM (1-1) 6 13 9 12 — 40
Gayville-Volin 56, AC-DC 43
LAKE ANDES — Spencer and Preston Karstens combined for 37 points and 17 rebounds to lead Gayville-Volin past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 56-43 in Great Plains Conference boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Spencer Karstens finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Gayville-Volin (1-1, 1-1 GPC). Preston Karstens posted a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Nate Selchert had eight points and Will Fairley added seven points in the victory.
A.J. Johnson led AC-DC with 14 points. Hunter Loeffler and Garth Maas each had nine points.
Gayville-Volin is back on the court today (Tuesday), hosting Centerville. AC-DC is off until a Jan. 3 trip to Gregory.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-1) 14 17 13 12 — 56
ANDES CENT.-DC (0-3) 10 14 11 10 — 43
Wausa 61, Niobrara-Verdigre 23
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Jaxon Claussen scored 33 points to lead Wausa past Niobrara-Verdigre 61-23 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Addison Smith and Preston Schlote each scored eight points for Wausa, which led 35-9 at halftime.
Wendell Archambeau led Niobrara-Verdigre with seven points. Dontae Justo had five rebounds.
Wausa, 4-1, is scheduled to host Wynot on Thursday. Niobrara-Verdigre plays Lutheran High Northeast to open the Randolph-Osmond Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.
WAUSA (4-1) 16 19 12 14 — 61
NIO-VERD (0-7) 5 4 8 6 — 23
