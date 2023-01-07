BROOKINGS — The Yankton Bucks remained undefeated on the season with a 32-18 victory over Brookings on Friday in Brookings.

Nate Myer led Yankton with a 246 high game and 635 series. Connar Becker posted a 233 high game and 609 series, and Oliver Reindl added a 249 high game and 563 series in the victory.

