BROOKINGS — The Yankton Bucks remained undefeated on the season with a 32-18 victory over Brookings on Friday in Brookings.
Nate Myer led Yankton with a 246 high game and 635 series. Connar Becker posted a 233 high game and 609 series, and Oliver Reindl added a 249 high game and 563 series in the victory.
For Brookings, Adrian Howard had a 224 high game and 589 series. Gage Zarecky had a 207 high game and 588 series.
Brookings handed the Yankton Gazelles their first setback of the season, 26-24. For Brookings, Brooklyn Hieb had a 225 high game and 636 series, and Alexis Hieb had a 190 high game and 564 series.
For Yankton, Teighlor Karstens led the way with a 213 high game and 602 series. Zara Bitsos posted a 209 high game and 550 series. Phoebe Shipps added a 212 high game and 475 series.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls Jefferson on Jan. 13 at Yankton Bowl.
In JV boys’ action, Yankton moved to 6-1 with a 42-8 victory over Brookings. For the Bucks, Justin Stratman had a 269 high game and 612 series to lead the way. Liam Villanueva had a 235 high game and 585 series. Nick Taylor added a 198 high game and 528 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.