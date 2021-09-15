SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles dropped a pair of matches in girls’ tennis action on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Lincoln edged Yankton 5-4 to open play.
Maggie Schaefer, Nora Krajewski and Frannie Kouri each won in singles play for Yankton. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski won in doubles play.
Mitchell claimed a 5-3 victory over the Gazelles. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski earned singles victories, then teamed up for a doubles win.
Yankton, 13-4, hosts Rapid City Christian and Sioux Falls Christian in a triangular today (Thursday). Start time is set for 10 a.m.
LINCOLN 5, YANKTON 4
SINGLES: Maggie Schafer Y def. Elise Dobbs 7-5, 2-6, (10-4); Nora Krajewski Y def. Charlotte Crawford 6-1, 6-4; Bergen Quello L def. Sabrina Krajewski 6-2, 4-6, (10-7); Frannie Kouri Y def. Evelyn Osterloo 6-2, 4-6, (10-5); Emma Derynck L def. Addison Gordon 6-3, 6-2; Grace Miner L def. Paige Mitzel 6-4, 6-2
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Crawford-Dobbs 4-6, 6-1, (10-3); Osterloo-Quello L def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 2-6, 6-1, (10-8); Derynck-Miner L def. Kouri-Kayla Marsh 6-4, 6-4
JV: Mitzel Y def. Julia Hedrick 5-1, 5-3; Laura Ge L def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 5-2, 5-0; Rachel Blackman L def. Lexus Sherman 5-0, 5-3; Betsy Haft L def. Natasha Wells 5-0, 5-0; Hedrick-Ge L def. Marsh/Lima-Zapon 1-5, 5-1, (10-4); Haft-Blackman L def. Wells-Sherman 5-0, 5-0
MITCHELL 5, YANKTON 3
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Atlanta Stahle 6-0, 6-2; Nora Krajewski Y def. Olivia Huber 6-7 (8-10), 7-5, (10-5); Amber Moller M def. Sabrina Krajewski 4-6, 7-5, (15-13); Julia Platt M def. Frannie Kouri 6-2, 6-4; Addison Gordon Y vs. Sydney Reynolds M, default; Megan Mastel M def. Paige Mitzel 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Stahle-Huber 6-4, 6-1; Moller-Reynolds M def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, (10-4); Mastel-Delaney Degen M def. Kouri-Kayla Marsh 6-0, 7-5
JV: Carsyn Weich M def. Evelyne Lima-Zipon 6-1, 6-4; (no name listed) M def. Lexus Sherman 6-3, 6-2; (no name listed) M def. Natasha Wells 6-1, 6-1; Weich-Platt M def. Mitzel/Lima-Zipon 6-1, 6-1; (no names listed) M def. Wells-Sherman 6-2, 6-2
