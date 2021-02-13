WATERTOWN — A short-handed Yankton Gazelles squad held their seed, scoring 134.125 to place eighth in the team competition of the South Dakota State Class AA Gymnastics Meet, held Saturday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Mitchell easily defended its title, scoring 147.8 to easily beat out Watertown (143.475) and Harrisburg (143.125).
Watertown’s Brooke Bollinger nearly swept the individual titles, claiming three events and the all-around. Bollinger scored 38.225 in the all-around, and won the balance beam (9.7), floor exercise (9.775) and vault (9.225).
Harrisburg’s Izzabella Driscoll, who finished a distant second in the all-around at 37.3, thwarted Bollinger’s sweep by scoring 9.55 to win on the uneven parallel bars.Bollinger was second at 9.525.
The Gazelles were without Ava Koller, who was injured last month, and Hailee Gilbery, who also missed the meet.
Yankton was led by a ninth place finish in the all-around from Alison Johnson, who scored 35.625. The junior also finished in a tie for third on vault, scoring 9.15.
Also on vault for the Gazelles, Callie Boomsma (8.825) finished 24th and Allie Byrkeland (8.475) placed 33rd.
Johnson tied for 15th on bars (8.675), with Boomsma (8.25) tied for 24th and Mackenzie Steinbrecher (7.675) 38th.
Johnson tied for 17th on balance beam (8.65) and tied for 27th on floor (9.15). Also on floor, Steinbrecher finished 36th (8.9) and Byrkeland 39th (8.675).
Scoring for individuals who were not competing for individual state meet honors were not posted by the SDHSAA on the South Dakota Public Broadcasting website.
Yankton will not graduate any of its seven varsity gymnasts from the 2020-21 season.
CLASS AA
Final Team Scores — 1, Mitchell, 147.800; 2, Watertown, 143.475; 3, Harrisburg, 143.125; 4, Brookings, 142.275; 5, Lincoln, 141.100; 6, O'Gorman, 136.575; 7, Roosevelt, 135.575; 8, Yankton, 134.125; 9, Pierre, 132.800.
Individual Events (State Medalists)
Bars — 1, Izzabella Driscoll, HAR, 9.550; 2, Brooke Bollinger, WTN, 9.525; T-3, Joslin Sommerville, MIT, Ciara Sieveke, RCC, 9.225; 5, Kyra Gropper, MIT, 9.175; 6, Bentley Bates, MIT, 9.150; 7, Elizabeth Boysen, LHS, 8.975; 8, Olivia Prunty, MIT, 8.950; 9, Maggie Fites, ABC, 8.925; T-10, Lily Siemonsma, BRO, Kyanna Gropper, MIT, 8.850.
Beam — 1, Brooke Bollinger, WTN, 9.700; 2, Bentley Bates, MIT, 9.425; 3, Elizabeth Boysen, LHS, 9.400; 4, Izzabella Driscoll, HAR, 9.375; 5, Kyra Gropper, MIT, 9.325; 6, Joslin Sommerville, MIT, 9.250; 7, Rachel Gannon, BRO, 9.200; T-8, Brinly Sanderson, HAR, Jadyn Robbins, OG, 9.125; T-10, Masy Mock, MIT, Katy Pellicotte, OG, 8.950.
Floor — 1, Brooke Bollinger, WTN, 9.775; 2, Rachel Gannon, BRO, 9.625; 3, Ciara Sieveke, RCC, 9.575; 4, Joslin Sommerville, MIT, 9.550; 5, Bentley Bates, MIT, 9.525; 6, Elizabeth Boysen, LHS, 9.475; T-7, Masy Mock, MIT, Blair Corcoran, LHS, Sidney Malde, MIT, 9.450; 10, Londyn Sycks, WTN, 9.425.
Vault — 1, Brooke Bollinger, WTN, 9.225; 2, Emily Moody, MIT, 9.200; T-3, Joslin Sommerville, MIT, Alison Johnson, YANK, 9.150; 5, Delilah Fuls, BRO, 9.125; T-6, Izzabella Driscoll, HAR, Kyra Gropper, MIT, Rachel Gannon, BRO, Ciara Sieveke, RCC, 9.100; 10, Chelsey Mohr, MIT, 9.050.
All Around — 1, Brooke Bollinger, WTN, 38.225; 2, Izzabella Driscoll, HAR, 37.300; 3, Joslin Sommerville, MIT, 37.175; 4, Bentley Bates, MIT, 37.050; 5, Kyra Gropper, MIT, 36.925; 6, Elizabeth Boysen, LHS, 36.725; 7, Rachel Gannon, BRO, 36.525; 8, Emily Moody, MIT, 36.125; 9, Alison Johnson, YANK, 35.625; 10, Maggie Fites, ABC, 35.375.
