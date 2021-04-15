Five individuals from Yankton and several others from area programs were recognized by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association as Academic All-State for the 2020-21 season.
To be honored, a senior student-athlete, manager or statistician must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better and have been involved with the sport for at least three seasons.
Here are the area honorees:
YANKTON: Matthew Mors, Aidan Feser, Kaden Luellman, Quentin Moser (manager), Leila Schumacher (statistician)
BERESFORD: Cody Klungseth, Josh Limmer, Spencer Nelson, Hayden Wilson
BON HOMME: Trent Herrboldt
DAKOTA VALLEY: Paul Bruns
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Tyler Goehring, Will Geary, Nathan Buenger
MENNO: Caden Fischer, Levi Bender, Brady Fergen
PARKER: Jace Friesen
PLATTE-GEDDES: Brody Boltjes, Will Miller, Nate Whalen, Kelby VanDerWerff, Naudika Mofle (statistician)
SCOTLAND: Annabelle Hlavac (statistician)
VERMILLION: Dillon Gestring, Cael Mockler
VIBORG-HURLEY: Eli Boomgarden, Carter Gust, Angel Johnson, Chase Mason, Grant Mikkelsen, Gradee Sherman
