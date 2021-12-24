Karley Heimes was an impact athlete from the moment she began to walk the halls of Wynot High School.
This past year, her impact has been even greater.
Heimes played a major role in the Blue Devil girls earning fourth in the 2021 Nebraska Class D2 girls’ basketball and volleyball tournaments, as well as seventh place finish in the 2021 Nebraska Class D State Track & Field Championships.
Her efforts have earned her recognition as the Press & Dakotan’s Prep Female Athlete of the Year.
Besides being a statistical leader in both volleyball and basketball, as well as one of the team’s top athletes in track, Heimes grew into a team leader in 2021.
“She leads by example, but she’s also very verbal,” said Wynot head girls’ basketball coach Steve Wieseler. “She’s a very trustworthy kid. She’s a great human being who does the right thing on and off the court.”
Wynot head volleyball coach Tammy Wieseler echoed those observations.
“Karley is not only a good mentor, but she’s also a good friend and a good role model,” she said. “She meets you where you are at and helps you through the struggles.”
After playing with several talented seniors during her career, Heimes knew it was her time to take that role for her team.
“The past four years, one after another, we had leaders that passed on that you put extra work in the gym, that practices should be harder than games,” she said. “And that rubbed off on us.”
This past fall, Heimes was the top weapon for a Wynot volleyball program that typically boasts a balanced attack. The 6-0 hitter posted 412 kills, 73 blocks, 51 ace serves and 396 digs while leading the Blue Devils to a 22-11 record and a fourth-place finish at state.
For her efforts, she was named first-team all-state by both the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.
In Heimes’ four-year varsity career, Wynot boasted a 90-27 record and four trips to the state volleyball tournament. Wynot had just six state tournament trips and two state tournament victories prior to Heimes’ arrival.
“Karley got stronger and stronger as she got older,” Coach Tammy Wieseler said. “She hit the weight room hard. The mental part of her game just grew. Her knowledge of the game is at a very high level.”
Heimes’ passing numbers were not by accident, either. Wynot wanted to utilize her passing skill, and other teams targeted Heimes to try to take her out of the offense. Besides leading the team in digs, she also led the Blue Devils in service receptions (428).
“Other teams were serving at her, but she hung in there with the best of them,” Coach Tammy Wieseler said. “Having her on the court was a definite must.”
Having Heimes on the court has also been a necessity for the girls’ basketball team. As a junior, she averaged 13 points and nine rebounds per game in leading the Blue Devils to a 20-8 record.
In her first two varsity seasons, Heimes came off the bench and played a key role in back-to-back state titles and a combined record of 47-10.
“In her first two years, she did a lot of things, including scoring, and especially in the state tournament,” Coach Steve Wieseler said. “She’s always worked her tail off and has been passionate about playing sports. By her junior year, she’d gotten taller, stronger and faster.”
Heimes has continued to put up solid numbers this season as the Blue Devils are off to a 6-1 start. One of the reasons that opposing teams haven’t caught up to her is the growth of her game, Coach Steve Wieseler said.
“One area she’s improved a lot is her dribble drive. She can use a variety of moves to get to the rim,” he said. “She works so hard on defense that sometimes I think her defense is her strong point.”
After all that work, Heimes still feels there is work to do.
“I feel like I need to make better choices at times,” she said. “I need to keep working on that, making sure all the little things are done right.”
Though Heimes freely admits that track “is not one of my favorites,” her work ethic and leadership also helped the Blue Devils find success there as well. She ran the anchor leg of Wynot’s state championship 1600-meter relay. She also anchored the Blue Devils to seventh in the 3200-meter relay.
“We put her at the anchor for a reason,” said Wynot assistant track coach Andrew Heller. “If we needed her to go get another girl or hold on for the win, she would do it. She’s driven to compete every time she’s on the track.”
Earlier in the season, she also anchored Wynot to a school record in the 400- and 800-meter relays. The 400 relay record was broken again without her later in the season, a squad that went on to win a state title as well.
“Karley had an injury, and her acceleration in the 100 declined. We had to move her out (of the 400 relay), and there were no complaints,” Coach Heller said. “When the 4-by-1 won at state, Karley was one of the first out there to congratulate them.”
Heimes described her track experience as something you “go through.
“You do it for each other,” she said. “You don’t want to let each other down.”
That said, Heimes admitted that her track efforts helped her during the rest of the year.
“It helps with endurance, being able to stay out on the court a little bit longer,” she said. “It helps push us.”
With Heimes and several other athletes on all three rosters, all seeing team success, it’s not hard to see the end result, she said.
“I think we have a pretty good thing going down here,” she said.
Heimes’ career on the volleyball court will continue. She has been selected to play in the Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match this summer in Lincoln. This fall she will head to Northeast Community College to join the Hawks’ solid two-year program.
“I’ve always had a big liking for volleyball,” she said. “I love the campus, love the coaches, and some of my (future) teammates are from area schools.
“I’m ready to go on to my next journey.”
Before she heads to Norfolk, Nebraska, and NECC, she has unfinished business in Wynot.
“I want to win another basketball championship,” Heimes said. “I want us to leave our mark and have some fun before we graduate.”
Previous P&D Female Athlete of the Year Winners
2006, Amber Hegge, Crofton
2007, Amber Hegge, Crofton
2008, Abby Burbach, Yankton
2009, Bethany DeLong, Laurel-Concord
2010, Chrissy Strassburg, Elk Point-Jefferson
2011, Devon Brecke, Wagner
2012, Lexi Steffen, Cedar Catholic
2013, Keely Bertram, Elk Point-Jefferson
2014, Allison Arens, Quinn Wragge and Maria Wortmann, Crofton
2015, Savannah Woods, Yankton
2016, Monica Arens, Crofton
2017, Karley Peters, Parker
2018, Jaiden Boomsma, Yankton
2019, Jaiden Boomsma, Yankton
2020, Madison Wuebben, Yankton
2021, Karley Heimes, Wynot
