SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota freshman Brithton Senior and senior Chris Nilsen have been named the Summit League Men’s Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Year announced by the league office Wednesday.
This marks the third Summit League Indoor Field Athlete of the Year for Nilsen. Senior garners his first career Summit League Track Athlete of the Year award. South Dakota sweeps the two men’s awards for the first time since 2015.
Nilsen, announced as the USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year last week, broke the NCAA indoor record for the pole vault this season. He vaulted 19 feet, 5 ½ inches, at the Nebraska Tune-Up. The height makes him the No. 4 indoor performer in American history and the No. 15 indoor performer in world history. He also won the Summit League pole vault title and vaulted past 19-feet three times this season. He has broken the 19-foot barrier a total of 14 times in his career. Nilsen is a three-time NCAA Champion and six-time All-American in the pole vault.
Senior was one of five Coyote qualifiers for the NCAA Indoor Championships. He raced to a 60-meter hurdle victory in 7.74 seconds at the Summit League Championships, breaking the league’s meet record and the South Dakota program record. The time qualified him for the NCAA field. Senior won the 60-meter hurdles at four of six meets during the season.
South Dakota has garnered four Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year and four Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year awards since joining the Summit League in 2012.
