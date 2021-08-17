The Yankton Gazelles soccer team dropped its second game of the season, falling to Harrisburg 8-0 Tuesday evening at Yankton’s Crane Youngworth Field.
“The first 10-15 minutes, I thought we played with them (Harrisburg),” Gazelle coach Tyler Schuring said. “We were putting some good pressure on them, we weren’t creating shots, but we were getting the ball on our attacking half.”
The Gazelles started the game out strong, contesting anything Harrisburg threw at them. A goal by Ella Weide eight minutes in gave Harrisburg a 1-0 advantage. Weide scored two goals on the evening.
Harrisburg scored a second goal when Rylan Peska put one in off a corner kick. After a heat timeout with just under 20 minutes to play, Harrisburg proceeded to put in three more goals in the opening half. Abigail Flanagan, Sydney Hage and Abigail Robinson booted goals in the half.
“We did play a better second half,” Schuring said. “We still continued to play a lot of defense, but we were more organized and we limited the amount of shots that they had.”
Robinson scored her second goal of the game three and a half minutes into the second half. From there, Weide added her second and Jules Hall put in a goal to make it 8-0.
Yankton struggled to get shots off on the opposite end of the field. Every Yankton push would be stopped before the Gazelles could get a shot off. Cora Schurman was able to get a late shot on goal, but was unable to get it past the Harrisburg goalkeeper.
“One thing we focused on in training yesterday was getting more aggressive defensively, and I thought we were more physical,” Schuring said. “We were playing more shoulder to shoulder defense, we were standing off and that was one of our big focuses.”
Schuring said that Callie Boomsma and the defensive line deserve credit for strong performances Tuesday.
“Callie Boomsma was putting a lot of pressure up there, and creating a little havoc for them, which is what we were looking for there,” Schuring said. “Have to give credit to our backline defense. It’s a struggle to play back there and get pushed inside your 18 as often as we have been and they’ve been keeping their heads up.”
After being three saves short of a school record Friday night, Ashlyn Vogt had another strong performance against a strong Harrisburg offense Tuesday night.
“Ashlyn Vogt really stepped up,” Schuring said. “The score could have really gotten out of hand. She made some incredible saves, and a couple goals Harrisburg scored were off her saves where they were there for the rebound. She was definitely our player of the game for this game.”
Yankton is back in action Thursday at Watertown.
