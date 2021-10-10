For the second time in three tries, Mount Marty’s bid to get the first-ever victory over Hastings by the men’s soccer program was thwarted by a golden goal.
David Panter’s goal 4:45 into the overtime period lifted the Broncos to a 3-2 victory over the Lancers on Sunday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
Tyler Mase and Ross Murphy each scored for Hastings, both on second half penalty kicks. Keegan Goracke-Johnson added an assist.
Sloan Tshilenge had a goal and an assist for Mount Marty (4-5-1, 2-4 GPAC). Diego Romero also scored for the Lancers. Jose Garcia added an assist.
The teams traded blows in the first half, with little headed toward the net. Tshilenge’s goal at the 33:06 mark was the Lancers’ lone shot of the first half. Hastings had just two shots in the opening stanza.
Two fouls in the box within two minutes allowed Hastings to take the lead, as Mase and Murphy each converted penalty kicks.
The Broncos’ lead held until the final minute, despite numerous attempts to kill the clock with slow play. With just 31 seconds left, Romero headed in a cross from Tshilenge to send the match into overtime.
In the extra period, Panter converted a Goracke-Johnson pass to send the Broncos home victorious.
The Broncos’ previous trip to Crane-Youngworth Field also wasn’t solved in 90 minutes, as Hastings won 1-0 in double overtime in 2019.
The match marked just the second time in the last 16 meetings that the Lancers scored two goals against Hastings. The other came in 2007, when Hastings won 8-2.
The match also ended a string of five straight matches in which Hastings shut out the Lancers.
Mount Marty remains at home on Wednesday, facing Jamestown in a 6:30 p.m. contest at Crane-Youngworth Field.
