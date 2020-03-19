Effort and attitude.
There are certain things you can control and those are two of the most important, Maddie Krull has been told for her years by her father.
“Early on, that was pounded into my head,” Krull said, with a chuckle, by phone Thursday afternoon.
The advice has stuck.
It’s something she’s always kept with her on the basketball court, said Krull, a senior at Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska.
“Regardless of the how the game is going, you can still do other things to help your team,” she added.
“Those are things that should never be missing.”
Krull, a 5-foot-10 guard, used those traits — as well as her abilities — to become one of the top players in her class in the country. She ranks No. 71 in ESPN’s top-100 recruiting rankings for the Class of 2020.
She also happens to be a University of South Dakota recruit.
Krull, who earlier this month wrapped up her high school basketball career, signed last November to play basketball at USD — a nationally-ranked program that last week won the Summit League tournament championship.
She averaged 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, with 104 assists and 87 steals, during the regular season as a senior, and helped guide Millard South (27-2) to the Class A semifinals of the state tournament.
Krull’s progression to becoming a highly-sought after Division I recruit began years ago, according to her high school coach.
In eighth grade, in fact, he said.
“Right away, I noticed how hard she played and how competitive she is,” Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers said.
“That’s not even talking about her ability to do things.”
Everything she does, too, is at 100 percent, her coach added.
“There’s always been that drive every day in practice, or even in a random summer workout where the motivation may not be there, she is always going full speed,” Meyers said.
That drive coupled with length and athleticism at the guard position attracted plenty of attention from college coaches. Krull held offers from a number of regional Division I schools but committed to USD before her junior season.
It was during a visit to the Vermillion campus when Krull was able to meet with the USD coaches and players, and tour the facilities.
She “immediately fell in love,” she said.
“From that point, South Dakota was at the top of my list,” Krull added. “I knew early where I wanted to go.”
With the way Krull plays every second of every game, she should be able to translate well to the Division I level, according to Meyers.
“Her high motor; that’s going to be key,” he said. “Even if she makes a mistake, it’s going to be full speed.”
Krull, he added, is a player who can control the tempo of a game by herself.
“She’ll be a kid you just can’t take out, because of how hard she plays and the way she impacts the game,” Meyers said.
And those are all characteristics USD is excited to showcase.
“She is extremely competitive and is not only a tremendous player but a great leader,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said when Krull signed last November.
“Maddie has a very high motor and is both fearless and relentless in how she plays, which makes her a great fit in our system.”
It’s a system that features a motion offense and a ‘positionless’ style — guards can post up and forwards are threats beyond the paint.
“I like the way they push the ball,” Krull said. “Everyone is always moving; everyone is always engaged. I’ve always loved that style.”
And it’s proven successful, too.
South Dakota ran off a 16-0 run through the Summit League regular season and then won the tournament championship. Plitzuweit’s Coyotes spent most of the season nationally-ranked — they finished No. 17 in the Associated Press poll and No. 11 in the USA Today coaches poll — and finished with a 30-2 record.
“They’re as good as anyone,” Meyers said.
USD will graduate four seniors, including Summit League Player of the Year Ciara Duffy — who was Thursday named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press.
The other seniors include starting guard Madison McKeever, top reserve Taylor Frederick and reserve post Megan Bonar.
The Coyotes will, though, return junior starters Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Monica Arens (Crofton, Nebraska), as well as junior reserves Liv Korngable and Claudia Kunzer.
In other words, USD should be in for another successful season next year.
“That’s the plan,” Krull said.
