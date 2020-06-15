WATERTOWN — Riley Donnelly of Elk Point took home four victories in Sunday’s Go and several other top finishes at the Watertown Regional High School Rodeo, held Saturday and Sunday at Derby Downs.
Donnelly won breakaway roping (3.3), girls’ cutting (69), pole bending (21.263) and reined cow horse (144) on Sunday. She also teamed with Shane Andersen of Hurley to place second in team roping (16.46) and finished ninth in goat tying (9.09) on Sunday.
On Saturday, Donnelly was second in girls’ cutting (67) and pole bending (21.542), fourth in reined cow horse (117), fifth in barrel racing (16.803) and 10th in goat tying (9.06). She also teamed with Andersen to place fifth in team roping (24.95).
Andersen was third in Saturday’s tiedown calf roping (19.54) and steer wrestling (29.94).
Summer Beeson of Wagner placed fourth on Sunday (16.816) and seventh on Saturday (17.024) in barrel racing. She was also third in goat tying (8.68) on Saturday.
Taryn Starr of Geddes was eighth on Sunday (16.906) and 10th on Saturday (17.178) in barrel racing. Brooke Knoll of Avon (17.093) was eighth in Saturday’s barrel racing go.
Rachel Kelderman was eighth (22.484) on Saturday and ninth (22.975) in pole bending on Saturday. She also teamed with Kail Vaith of Lesterville for fifth in Sunday’s team roping competition.
Kade Starr of Geddes teamed with Taylor McGregor of Canistota to finish sixth (29.0) on Saturday and eighth (33.7) on Sunday in team roping. Jessica Kott of Platte was ninth in pole bending (22.657) on Sunday.
Watertown Regional High School Rodeo
Saturday-Sunday at Derby Downs
Saturday’s First Go
Bareback Riding — 1. Payton Tobin, Wessington Springs, 64.0 score.
Barrel Racing — 1. Lexus Bartling, Brookings, 16.666 seconds; 2. Kaitlyn Sndland, Letcher, 16.737; 3. Shaw Nelson, Hartford, 16.758; 4. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids, 16.774; 5. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 16.803; 6. Kadence Haug, Britton, 16.803; 7. Summer Beeson, Wagner, 17.024; 8. Brooke Knoll, Avon, 17.093; 9. Josie Mousel, Colman, 17.143; 10. Taryn Starr, Geddes, 17.178.
Breakaway Roping — 1. Tyra Gates, Miller, 3.54 seconds; 2. Devin Hunter, Huron, 4.82; 3. Josie Mousel, Colman, 12.33; 4. Chloe Herren, Crooks, 12.44; 5. Tatum Carey, Huron, 12.69; 6. Jazz McGirr, Huron, 12.85; 7. Hannah Havlik, Kimball, 13.57.
Boys Cutting — 1. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 71.0 score.
Goat Tying — 1. Chloe Herren, Crooks, 8.575 seconds; 2. Madison Kontz, Flandreau, 8.65; 3. Summer Beeson, Wagner, 8.68; 4. Michael McCormick, Salem, 8.73; 5. Tatum Carey, Huron, 8.77; 6. Devin Hunter, Huron, 8.82; 7. Katherine Havlik, Kimball, 8.95; 8. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 8.96; 9. Jazz McGirr, Huron, 9.01; 10. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 9.06.
Girls Cutting — 1. Victoriah Buffington, Huron, 69.0 score; 2. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 67.0.
Pole Bending — 1. Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, 21.512 seconds; 2. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 21.542; 3. Callie Aamot, De Smet, 22.25; 4. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids, 22.263; 5. Shyann Marzahn, Redfield, 22.286; 6. Tricia Lammers, Orient, 22.348; 7. Tyra Gates, Miller, 22.524; 8. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 22.96; 9. Rachel Kelderman, Hudson, 22.975; 10. Madison Kontz, Flandreau, 23.002.
Reined Cow Horse — 1. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 134.0 score; 2. Samantha Jenc, Watertown, 133.0; 3. Sage Bach, Florence, 120.0; 4. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 117.0; 5. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 115.5
Saddle Bronc — 1. Kaden Laubach, Canton, 61.0 score.
Steer Wrestling — 1. Ryan Bergeson, Mitchell, 16.13 seconds; 2. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 22.73; 3. Shane Andersen, Hurley, 29.94; 4. Jaxon Bowes, Brookings, 25.11.
Team Roping — 1. Jaxon Bowes, Brookings-Ryan Bergeson, Mitchell, 8.2 seconds; 2. Jace-Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, 20.73; 3. Chloe-Conner Herren, Crooks, 21.04; 4. Tate-Seth Gaikowski, Waubay, 23.84; 5. Shane Andersen, Hurley-Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 24.95; 6. Taylor McGregor, Canistota-Kade Starr, Geddes, 29.0.
Tiedown Calf Roping — 1. Ryan Bergeston, Mitchell, 15.24 seconds; 2. Conner Herren, Crooks, 16.21; 3. Shane Andersen, Hurley, 19.54; 4. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 19.61; 5. Colton Pulscher, Flandreau, 21.22; 6. Lane Schoenfeld, Astoria, 22.93; 7. Tate Johnson, Sisseton, 24.09; 8. Tate Meyer, Huron, 26.85.
Sunday’s Second Go
Barrel Racing — 1. Kadence Haug, Britton, 16.598; 2. Tatum Carey, Huron, 16.753; 3. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 16.766; 4. Summer Beeson, Wagner, 16.816; 5. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids, 16.817; 6. Lexus Bartling, Brookings, 16.837; 7. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 16.896; 8. Taryn Starr, Geddes, 16.906; 9. Shelby Lang, Chancellor, 16.921; 10. Jessica Mueller, Hartford, 16.955.
Breakaway Roping — 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Po0int, 3.3; 2. Abigail Richie, Bristol, 3.4; 3. Jazz McGirr, Huron, 3.51; 4. Hannah Havlik, Kimball, 3.64; 5. Swayze Ness, Kimball, 3.9; 6. Chloe Munsen, White Lake, 4.97; 7. Michaela McCormick, Salem, 5.86; 8. Jami Bergeson, Hartford, 5.89; 9. Taylor McGregory, Canistota, 12.8; 10. Katherine Havlik, Kimball, 13.51.
Boys Cutting — 1. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 70.0.
Goat Tying — 1. Josie Mousel, Colman, 7.25; 2. Michaela McCormick, Salem, 7.75; 3. Madison Kontz, Flandreau, 7.81; 4. Tatum Carey, Huron, 7.89; 5. Shelby Lang, Chancellor, 8.61; 6. Devin Hunter, Huron, 8.95; 7. Tyra Gates, Miller, 8.98; 8. Katherine Havlik, Kimball, 9.07; 9. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 9.09; 10. Tricia Lammers, Orient, 9.12.
Girls Cutting — 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 69.0; 2. Victoriah Buffington, Huron, 62.0.
Pole Bending — 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 21.263; 2. Chloe Herren, Crooks, 21.289; 3. Tyra Gates, Miller, 21.466; 4. Tyra Harrington, 21.521; 5. Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, 21.581; 6. Hannah Havlik, Kimball, 21.722; 7. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 22.178; 8. Rachel Kelderman, Hudson, 22.484; 9. Jessica Kott, Platte, 22.657; 10. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 22.673.
Reined Cow Horse — 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 144.0; 2. Sage Bach, Florence, 143.0; 3. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 137.5; 4. Samantha Jenc, Watertown, 133.5; 5. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 125.0.
Team Roping — 1. Ty Moser, Wolsey-Connor Lehman, Wolsey, 8.67; 2. Shane Andersen, Hurley-Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 16.46; 3. Jace-Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, 21.09; 4. Mason Moody, Letcher-Tate Johnson, Sisseton, 26.08; 5. Kail Vaith, Lesterville-Rachel Kelderman, Hudson, 26.21; 6. Chloe-Conner Herren, Crooks, 27.08; 7. Jaxon Bowes, Brookings-Ryan Bergeson, Mitchell, 28.310; 8. Taylor McGregor, Canistota-Kade Starr, Geddes, 33.7; 9. Colton Pulscher, Flandreau-Tatum Carey, Huron, 43.0.
Tiedown Calf Roping — 1. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 14.58; 2. Seth Gaikowski, Waubay, 14.93; 3. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 15.26; 4. Lane Schoenefeld, Astoria, 15.66; 5. Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, 16.15; 6. Tobin Esser, Frankfort, 18.8; 7. Conner Herren, Crooks, 21.44; 8. Tyan Johnson, Sisseton, 25.92.
