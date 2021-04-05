SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota redshirt-junior goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad has been named The Summit League Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. This is Harkleroad’s first career honor.
“I’m very happy about Emma’s performance this weekend,” assistant coach Maddie Burdick said. “She’s been working extremely hard and to see it pay off this past weekend with two shutouts was not only awesome for her but the defense as a unit.”
The Geneva, Illinois, native posted two straight shutouts over North Dakota State this past weekend. Harkleroad now has three shutouts on the season and four in her career.
In the first game against the Bison, Harkleroad faced seven shots with four saves on the night. In the second game she faced eight shots and had five saves on the afternoon.
On the season, Harkleroad has played between the pipes in 11 games recording 36 saves for a .766 save percentage and a 0.96 goals against average.
The Coyotes will face North Dakota in the regular season finale with a trip to the conference tournament on the line this Friday and Sunday. Both games will have a 2 p.m. start time in Grand Forks.
