BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Tatanka Nupa 468
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Tatanka Nupa 1299
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Tony Osborn 267, Dave Reich 255, Brent Jones 248, Dave Reich 247, Brent Jones 245
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Dave Reich 706, Brent Jones 674, Tony Osborn 671, Jay Weaver 659, Don LaPointe 656
STANDINGS: Plath Chiropractic 69, Shake & Bake 66, Santee 63, The Reichs 59, Nustar 55.5, NDNS 50.5, Tatanka Nupa 42, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.