BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: Tatanka Nupa 468

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Tatanka Nupa 1299

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Tony Osborn 267, Dave Reich 255, Brent Jones 248, Dave Reich 247, Brent Jones 245

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Dave Reich 706, Brent Jones 674, Tony Osborn 671, Jay Weaver 659, Don LaPointe 656

STANDINGS: Plath Chiropractic 69, Shake & Bake 66, Santee 63, The Reichs 59, Nustar 55.5, NDNS 50.5, Tatanka Nupa 42, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 15

