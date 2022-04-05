EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include another Thursday cancellation.
Expected poor weather conditions have led to several changes to the area sports schedule.
— The non-conference baseball game featuring Mount Marty at Dakota State, scheduled for today (Tuesday) was moved to Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. Start time is set for 5:30 p.m.
— The South Central Conference track and field meet, scheduled for today, has been postponed to Friday in Kimball. Start time has been adjusted to 11 a.m.
— The Parkston-Ethan-Tripp at Dell Rapids club high school baseball game, scheduled for today, was postponed to Wednesday, April 27, in Dell Rapids.
— The Ethan-Parkston Early Bird track and field meet, scheduled for today, was cancelled. It will not be made up.
Three meets scheduled for Thursday have also been cancelled: the Burnell Glanzer Relays in Armour, the Vermillion Invitational and the Dan Clark Invitational in Bridgewater.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
