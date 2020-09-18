Although the school’s annual Mission Day was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a handful of Mount Marty University football players — and some men’s basketball players, too — were still able to provide some assistance in the community.
An official at the Easton Yankton Archery Center asked MMU head football coach Mike Woodley if any of his players would be willing to help move target stands and targets for a series of national archery tournaments next week.
So that’s what the Lancers did for a few hours on Wednesday.
“The kids got to get out and see the center. It’s amazing out there,” Woodley said. “They say the indoor building is the largest archery center in the world.”
And they also got to experience just how heavy those large, circular targets are, he added.
“They busted their butts. I think our guys did most of the work,” Woodley said, with a smile.
Here are a few other notes and observations from the week.
• The two practices this week were short: About 40 minutes on Tuesday and about 30 minutes on Thursday. The Lancers didn’t practice Wednesday. There were fewer than 20 players at each practice, due to COVID-19 precautions.
• Mount Marty has held 10 practices this fall, with potentially 20 remaining if the coaches decide to hold that many, Woodley said. “The objective right now is introducing a few basic schemes that we’ll use next fall and then hitting the weight room four days a week,” he added.
• As Woodley stood next to me and watched a series of wide receiver drills during Thursday afternoon’s practice, he began raving about Grant Rohach, his offensive coordinator. Rohach was one an ‘Elite 11’ quarterback, Woodley told me. I asked Rohach about it, and sure enough, it’s true. In July 2011, Rohach (from Moorpark, California) was one of 24 high school seniors-to-be who spent a week at a camp that was held at Pepperdine University. Rohach, who would go on to play collegiately at Iowa State and Buffalo, competed alongside guys like Jameis Winston (who would play at Florida State) and Chad Kelly (Clemson/Ole Miss).
• There was a specific moment during Thursday’s practice where wide receiver Rex Ryken and defensive back Justin Cap — both Yankton natives — were lined up against each other during a 7-on-7 drill. Ryken was able to haul in a deep pass just ahead of Cap’s fingertips, and as they were running back to the line, Woodley joked that they’ve likely gone against each other a thousand times during their lives.
