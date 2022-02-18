LINCOLN, Neb.—South Dakota captured nine events Friday at the Nebraska Tune-Up held inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Second-year freshman Sara Reifenrath led South Dakota to a 1-2-3 sweep in the women’s 400 meters. She clocked a winning time of 55.10 seconds. Third-year sophomore Madison Jochum finished runner-up in a season-best 56.74 seconds, while freshman Caelyn Valandra-Prue clocked a collegiate best 56.97 seconds for third.
‘Pole Vault U’ swept the top three spots of the men’s and women’s pole vault competitions.
Second-year freshman Eerik Haamer captured the men’s vault in 17-11 ¼ (5.47m). His season best of 18-1 (5.51m) ranks seventh in the NCAA this season. Third-year sophomore Marshall Faurot cleared an indoor best of 17-7 ¼ (5.37m) for second place. That height ranks fourth in USD program history and 17th in the NCAA this season. Second-year freshman Tre Young took third in 16-7 ½ (5.07m).
Alumna Emily Grove captured the women’s vault competition in 14-3 ½ (4.36m). Freshman Marleen Mülla was the top collegian and second overall with a clearance of 13-11 ¾ (4.26m). Third-year sophomore Gen Hirata vaulted 13-7 ¾ (4.16m) for third.
Third-year sophomore Ella Byers raced to a new personal best in winning the mile with a clocking of 4:56.03.
Freshman Danii Anglin took first place in the high jump with a clearance of 5-8 ¾ (1.75m). Third-year sophomore Carly Haring leaped 5-7 ¾ (1.72m) for runner-up.
Freshman Renee Brummels captured the triple jump event with a personal best leap of 38-1 ½ (11.62m).
Fourth-year junior Haley Arens captured the 800 meters in 2:13.48, less than a second off her personal best in the event. Fifth-year senior Alli Wroblewski crossed the finish line in 2:15.14 for third.
The Coyotes swept the men’s long jump with fourth-year sophomore Sage Hagen leaping 23-8 ¾ (7.23m) to win. Freshmen Ken-Mark Minkovski and Jayden Green took second and third, respectively. Minkovski recorded a mark of 23-2 (7.06m) and Green reached 22-1 ½ (6.74m).
Green and Hagen also took second and third, respectively, in the triple jump field. Green leaped 46-2 ¼ (14.08m) for runner-up and Hagen jumped 45-4 ½ (13.83m) for bronze.
Third-year freshman Ethan Heitman tied his season best of 6-8 (2.03m) for second place in the high jump.
Third-year sophomore Hugo Morvan clocked 8.19 seconds for third place in the 60-meter hurdles.
Coyote throws coach A.G. Kruger, a three-time Olympian in the hammer throw, broke out of retirement on Friday to win the hammer throw in 70-3 ¾ (21.43m).
South Dakota enters the championship portion of its indoor schedule next weekend. The Summit League Championships are slated for Friday and Saturday in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.