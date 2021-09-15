Jack Sathe, Tate Pesicka, Betsy (Bies) Alexanderson and Carmen Robinson will be inducted into the Yankton High School Athletic Hall of Fame when the Hall opens its doors on Sept. 23.
The induction will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m. in the YHS Commons. The public is invited to attend.
Carmen Robinson
Robinson came to Yankton in 1980 and left an impact across the board. Besides teaching middle school physical education, Robinson mentored young Bucks and Gazelles in a number of sports, including track, basketball, gymnastics and volleyball.
She was also a mentor for young coaches, serving as a member of the South Dakota High School Coaches Association for over 40 years. She was president of that organization in 2003 and continues to serve as a board member and past president.
Prior to her arrival in Yankton, the 1975 Dakota State graduate taught and coached at her alma mater, Redfield High School. She served as head girls’ track and gymnastics coach, as well as junior high basketball coach.
At Dakota State, Robinson competed in softball, volleyball and field hockey.
Jack Sathe (1980)
Sathe was a two-time state wrestling champion and a four-time letterwinner in the sport, earning a 96-16-2 record during his career. He was also a two-time letterwinner in both football and track.
Sathe went on to compete at South Dakota State, earning Division II All-American honors with an eighth place national finish his sophomore season. He then transferred to Northern Arizona, where he completed a Bachelor’s of Science in Forestry.
Sathe spent 20 years as a forestry consultant and business owner. He also coached youth baseball in Arizona and California, and was a middle school wrestling coach in Oregon.
Sathe works in land surveying in Caldwell, Idaho, where he lives with his wife, Kodi (Roholt) Sathe, and their two dogs and three cats. Jack has one son, David Sathe, who lives in California, and a step-daughter, Kiri Mitchell, who lives in Utah with his three grandchildren.
Tate Pesicka (2006)
An all-state player in both basketball and football, Pesicka left his mark on Yankton’s record books in both sports.
On a basketball court, he was a three-time all-Eastern South Dakota Conference selection and a two-time all-state selection (second team in 2005, first team in 2006). The 2006 Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year, he set a state tournament record with nine three-pointers made in a state tournament game. A 3-Class Shootout MVP and a participant in both the South Dakota/Nebraska and the South Dakota/Wyoming All-Star Games, he finished his YHS career with 1,164 points, then ranking second in Bucks career scoring.
He went on to play basketball at the University of South Dakota.
On the football field, he was a ball hawk on both sides of the ball. He still holds YHS single-season (11) and career (16) records for interceptions. The 2005 All-State selection and three-time letterwinner also finished in the top 10 in career receiving yards.
Betsy (Bies) Alexanderson (2007)
A key member of the Yankton Gazelles cross country dynasty in the mid 2000s, Alexanderson had four straight top-four finishes in helping lead Yankton to four straight state titles. She placed third, fourth, first and second in her four state meets.
Alexanderson was also the individual champion as she led her Yankton squad to fifth in the Nike Team Nationals cross country meet in 2005. She finished second as a senior, helping her squad to another top-five finish and a national number one ranking during the season. The team finished third in Nike her sophomore year, with Alexanderson placing 15th.
Alexanderson played a key role in the Gazelles track and field team placing either third or fourth in each of her five years of varsity track, earning at least two places in each meet. She helped Yankton to 3200 relay titles in her sophomore and junior season, and won an individual 3200 title as a senior. In all she took home 14 state meet medals during her career.
Alexanderson went on to compete at the University of Oregon for two seasons, helping the Ducks to two PAC-10 and West Region runner-up finishes, as well as a NCAA national runner-up finish her freshman year. She was also a NCAA West Region qualifier in the 5,000-meter run in both her seasons.
Alexanderson is now an English teacher, assistant cross country and head track coach at Olympus High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. She and her husband, Dorian Alexanderson, have one child, Sloane.
