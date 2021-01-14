The potential for poor weather conditions has led to a number of schedule changes for area programs.
— The Sioux Falls School District announced that all activities for today (Thursday) and Friday are postponed. This includes the Yankton at Sioux Falls Roosevelt girls’ basketball game, scheduled for Friday. The Yankton-Roosevelt matchup will be played on Friday, Feb. 12, in Sioux Falls.
— The middle school basketball matchups between Yankton and Brandon Valley, scheduled for today, have been cancelled. They will not be rescheduled.
— The start time for the wrestling triangular featuring Crofton-Bloomfield, Hartington Cedar Catholic and West Holt, scheduled for today in Bloomfield, Nebraska, has been moved up. The event will begin at 5 p.m.
— The start time for the Avon at Scotland basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, has been moved up. The varsity boys’ game will begin at 6 p.m., with the varsity girls’ game to follow.
— The Viborg-Hurley at Gayville-Volin basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, was postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 19.
— The wrestling triangular featuring Garretson and Marion-Freeman at Viborg-Hurley, scheduled for today in Viborg, has been postponed to Jan. 19.
— The Parker at Hanson basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, has been postponed to Feb. 6.
— The Bridgewater-Emery at Menno girls’ basketball game, scheduled for today, was postponed to Feb. 8 in Menno.
— The Akron-Westfield, Iowa, at Alcester-Hudson basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Centerville at Irene-Wakonda basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today in Wakonda, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Freeman at Bon Homme basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The West Central at Crofton girls’ basketball game, scheduled for today, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Sioux Falls Washington at Beresford-Alcester-Hudson wrestling dual, scheduled for today in Beresford, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The wrestling triangular featuring Ponca and Wakefield at Madison, Nebraska, scheduled for today, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Hartington Cedar Catholic at Dakota Valley boys’ basketball game, scheduled for today, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Also announced today, the Beresford at Tri-Valley basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.