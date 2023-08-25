BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles went 1-2 in the Brookings girls’ tennis jamboree on Friday.
Harrisburg edged Yankton 5-4 to open the day. For the Gazelles, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon won in singles. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski won in doubles.
Yankton scored a 7-1 victory over Brookings. Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Evelyne Lima-Zapon and Meagan Scott won in singles. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski, and Scott and Karalyn Koerner each won in doubles.
Aberdeen Central edged Yankton 4-3 in the Gazelles’ other match. Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski won in singles, then teamed up for a doubles win.
Yankton, 5-4, continues play in Brookings today (Saturday) with two matches: Aberdeen Roncalli and Huron.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Mckenzie Vickery 10-4; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Erika Starr 10-3; Addison Gordon Y def. Addison Bohy 10-2; Madelyn VonWold H def. Elise Koller 10-9 (7-3); Gabriella Wabwire H def. Karalyn Koerner 10-9 (7-3); Hannah Frye H def. Meagan Scott 10-5
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Vickery-Starr 10-3; Wabwire-VonWald H def. Gordon/Evelyne Lima-Zapon 10-6; Bohy-Frye H def. Scott-Koerner 10-8
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Sophie Tanner 10-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Elle Schulte-Coplan 10-2; Anika Hooda B def. Addison Gordon 7-0, retired; Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Yuki Zhu 10-4; Karalyn Koerner Y def. Nancy Yang 10-5; Meagan Scott Y def. Josie Bertrand 10-1
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Tanner-Schulte Coplan 10-0; Scott-Koerner Y def. Yang-Bertrand 10-3
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 4, YANKTON 3
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Julia Knie 10-3; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Avery Tennant 10-7; Livia Douglas AC def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 10-3; Reese Comstock AC def. Karalyn Koerner 10-8; Riley O’Keefe AC def. Meagan Scott 10-3
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Knie-Tennant 10-2; Comstock-Oivia Geier AC def. Scott-Koerner 10-4
