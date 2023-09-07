HURON — Yankton had three touchdowns of longer than 50 yards — each involving Tegan LaCroix — in a 34-14 victory over Huron in ninth grade football action on Thursday.
LaCroix passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, with Tucker Renken catching three passes for 122 yards and two scores, of 67 and 15 yards. LaCroix also rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, scoring on runs of 55 and 95 yards. Miles Drotzmann also rushed for a score in the victory.
