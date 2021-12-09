The Yankton Press & Dakotan sports department is now taking nominations for its area high school boys’ and girls’ athletes of the year, as well as the top 10 local stories of the year.
To nominate an area high school athlete, or suggest a story that should be included in our top 10, please email us at sports@yankton.net with the corresponding subject line, “Athlete of the Year” or “Top 10 Stories.”
We are currently planning for the Top 10 to run on Dec. 24 and the Athletes of the Year to run on Dec. 28.
