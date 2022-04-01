SIOUX FALLS — Following an outstanding sophomore season Stella Fairbanks has been honored as the Summit League’s Women’s Diver of the Year, the league announced on Thursday.
Fairbanks becomes the third South Dakota women’s diver to earn the honor following in the footsteps of four-time winner Greysen Hertting (2013-17) and Sarah Schunk (2019).
Fairbanks, from Highland, Michigan, won the Summit League Championship on the one-meter board, scoring 281.45 points, a new collegiate best.
She was the Summit League runner-up on the three-meter board with a finals score of 285.20 after setting a collegiate best in the prelims of 289.80.
Fairbanks, a NCAA Zone Diving Championships Qualifier, won seven of her 10 competitions on the one-meter board this season and five of the 10 meets she competed in on the three-meter board.
The two-time Summit League Champion on the one-meter board is currently sitting in fourth on the school’s all-time charts in that event. She is also fifth on the school’s top 10 list for the three-meter board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.