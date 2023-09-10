Mount Marty survived an aggressive second half by Bethel, playing the Threshers to a 1-1 draw in men’s soccer action on Sunday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
Bethel had an 11-2 edge in shots in the second half, including a 10-1 edge in shots on goal.
“We dropped the intensity in the second half, and they were able to capitalize,” said MMU head coach Oliver Tieleman. “Credit to our boys: they kept the ball out of the net.”
The Lancers got off to a fast start, as Jonathan Castro found Zach Hebda for a goal in the fifth minute.
“The pass from Johnathan was nice. It was right where it needed to be so I could get to it,” said Hebda of the goal. “I was able to see the goalie coming out. I had to chip it over to get it in. It had to be one touch, because if I took two it would have been an easy save by the goalie.”
The fast start was exactly how Tieleman wanted the Lancers to approach the non-league match.
“We wanted to put the screws to them early, so to speak,” he said. “We were feeling them out. It’s always fun to test yourselves against a different team you’re not used to seeing.”
Bethel answered by picking up the intensity. The Threshers’ pressure paid off in the 60th minute, as Filip Maksimovic converted a Vicente Trejo pass for the tying goal.
But the Lancers, with Dominik Lang making six saves in goal, prevented Bethel from gaining the lead.
Both teams left the contest with a 1-2-2 record. Mount Marty now begins Great Plains Athletic Conference play, hosting Doane on Wednesday.
“We’re excited to get into GPAC play,” Tieleman said. “This preseason we tried to play some tougher teams to get ready.”
MMU has finished eighth in the league each of the past two seasons, qualifying for the league’s post-season tournament.
“We feel like we’re coming into our own. We’ve been playing better the last few,” Hebda said. “Hopefully we’ll step up and play even better.”
Start time on Wednesday is 5 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
