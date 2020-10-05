ALEXANDRIA — Bon Homme upended Hanson 18-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-16, 15-13 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Olivia Bures posted 13 kills and 15 digs, and McKenzie Carson had 10 kills and three blocks to lead Bon Homme. Jenna Duffek finished with 32 assists. Jenae Alberts posted seven kills, 23 digs and three ace serves. Jaden Kortan added seven kills in the victory.
For Hanson, Grace Weber posted 12 kills and two blocks to lead the way. Jalyn Kampshoff had 27 assists. Annalyse Weber finished with seven kills and 15 digs. Skylar Holm posted 25 digs and Abby Kortan added 13 digs in the effort.
Bon Homme travels to Freeman and Hanson travels to Centerville today (Tuesday).
Hanson won the JV match 25-19, 25-11; and the C-match 25-18, 25-16.
BON HOMME (6-10) 18 24 25 25 15
HANSON (3-7) 25 25 16 16 13
Freeman 3, Mitchell Christian 1
MITCHELL — Rijjy Peterson finished with 18 kills, 20 digs and eight ace serves to power Freeman past Mitchell Christian 25-14, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17 in prep volleyball action on Monday in Mitchell.
Kate Miller posted eight kills and Cara Maske had 19 assists for Mitchell. Ava Ammann had 11 assists, Lily Wipf had three ace serves and Odalite Pankratz added two ace serves in the victory.
Freeman, 10-6, hosts Bon Homme today (Tuesday). Mitchell Christian travels to Hanson on Thursday.
FREEMAN (10-6) 25 25 23 25
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN (2-8) 14 18 25 17
Vermillion 3, Viborg-Hurley 1
VIBORG — Eva Knutson and Kara Klemme combined for 28 kills as Vermillion downed Viborg-Hurley 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Knutson posted 15 kills and 11 digs for Vermillion. Klemme had 13 kills and five ace serves. Claire Doty finished with 38 assists and nine digs. Sydney Stockwell had nine kills, 16 digs and three ace serves. Shandie Ludwig posted 31 digs and Emily Nau added three ace serves in the victory.
Coral Mason posted 10 kills and 26 digs, and Rachel Christensen had seven ace serves and 24 digs for Viborg-Hurley. Kallie Lee had 12 assists, Denae Mach posted 12 digs, and Brooklyn Andersen added eight digs and two blocks in theeffort.
Viborg-Hurley hosts another Class A opponent, Elk Point-Jefferson, today (Tuesday).
VERMILLION (4-7) 25 23 25 25
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-13) 18 25 12 20
Wausa 3, Osmond 0
OSMOND, Neb. — Wausa swept past Osmond 25-8, 25-21, 25-21 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Monday.
Morgan Kleinschmit had eight kills and 14 digs, and Clara Schindler posted 19 assists to lead Wausa. Abrielle Nelson finished with 14 digs. Brooke Kumm had four kills, Alexa Cunningham had three blocks and Ali Lundberg had two blocks in the victory.
Wausa, 9-3, hosts Elgin Public-Pope John and Chambers-Wheeler Central in a triangular on Thursday. Osmond hosts Elkhorn Valley today (Tuesday).
WAUSA (9-3) 25 25 25
OSMOND (3-11) 8 21 21
Corsica-Stickney 3, AC-DC 0
CORSICA — Corsica-Stickney downed Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-19, 25-4, 25-14 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
For Corsica-Stickney (11-2), Morgan DeLange had five kills, and Sutten Eide had 17 assists, eight digs and four ace serves to lead the way. Raven Barse, Paige Wright and Morgan Clites each had three ace serves in the victory.
Mackenzie Muckey had four kills and seven assists, and Allison Muckey had four kills for AC-DC. Claire Johnson added 10 digs and two ace serves.
Corsica-Stickney travels to Burke on Thursday. AC-DC travels to Marion to face Freeman Academy-Marion today (Tuesday).
AC-DC (0-7) 19 4 14
CORSICA-STICKNEY (11-2) 25 25 25
