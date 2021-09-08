The Mount Marty volleyball team carried the momentum of a three win weekend into the first set of Wednesday’s game with Doane, but the Tigers rallied to pick up a sweep of the Lancers at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Yankton.
The Tigers (12-2, 2-0) won by set scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-17.
“I think we started really strong in the first set,” Lancer head coach Belen Albertos said. “I think we were playing our game, we weren’t focused on what the other team was doing and that’s the way we should keep going.”
The first two sets started the opposite of each other, but ended in a similar result. The opening set started with Mount Marty (4-4, 0-3) building a 6-0 lead and forcing a Doane timeout. The Tigers hung around until they finished the set on a 7-0 scoring run to come back from a 22-18 deficit to win the set 25-22.
“One of the problems we had tonight is that we need to keep our good moments going,” Albertos said. “I told the girls we can get a little goofy in some of these games, we just need to keep those good moments.”
In the second set, Doane led the duration of the set. The Tigers opened the set with six points of their own before the Lancers got on the board. The Tigers won the set 25-18.
Mount Marty fell behind in the third set and were never able to take the lead, tying the set once at one point apiece, otherwise trailing the set the remainder of the way. Doane picked up the 25-17 win in set three and the sweep over the Lancers.
Gabby Meghini tallied 10 kills to lead Doane. Jaime Renshaw picked up 24 assists and 14 digs for the Tigers. Reagan Petersen added 14 digs.
Gabby Ruth had a game high 13 kills for the Lancers. Allison Jones added eight kills. Ally DeLange tallied 28 assists. Molly Brinkman contributed 12 digs and Alex Ruth 10. The Lancers tallied two more kills than the Tigers in the match, but committed 26 attacking errors compared to 11 for Doane.
“We are going to make mistakes, but they are good mistakes,” Albertos said. “I think if we can clean (the mistakes) up, we are going to compete against them the next time that we play.”
The Lancers take on Dakota State and Peru State at Peru State Friday before traveling to Hastings for a GPAC game Saturday.
