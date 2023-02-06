CENTERVILLE — Centerville outscored Chester Area 14-5 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 49-48 victory over the Fliers in boys’ basketball action on Monday.

Luke Knight finished with 15 points and four assists for Centerville. Alec Austin netted 11 points. Brennan Tople and Logan Bobzin each scored eight points. Aiden Bobzin added six assists in the victory.

