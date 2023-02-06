CENTERVILLE — Centerville outscored Chester Area 14-5 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 49-48 victory over the Fliers in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Luke Knight finished with 15 points and four assists for Centerville. Alec Austin netted 11 points. Brennan Tople and Logan Bobzin each scored eight points. Aiden Bobzin added six assists in the victory.
Layke Wold led Chester Area with 21 points and five assists. Clay Hansen posted 12 points and nine rebounds.
Centerville travels to Menno on Thursday. Chester Area hosts Oldham-Ramona-Rutland today (Tuesday).
Chester Area won the JV game 31-28.
CHESTER AREA 15 9 19 5 — 48
CENTERVILLE 11 6 18 14 — 49
Bloomfield 69, Osmond-Randolph 63
OSMOND, Neb. — Layne Warrior scored 29 points to lead Bloomfield past Osmond-Randolph 69-63 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Freshman Beau Eisenhauer scored 17 points for Bloomfield. Mason Mackeprang added 13 points in the victory.
Bloomfield, 11-8, continues its season-ending four-game road trip at Neligh-Oakdale tonight (Tuesday). Osmond-Randolph travels to Stuart on Friday.
BLOOMFIELD (11-8) 14 13 24 18 — 69
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (2-15) 13 13 17 20 — 63
PARKSTON — Tea Area jumped out to a 49-12 halftime lead on the way to a 78-22 victory over Parkston in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
The matchup was a makeup game from the boys’ Dakota XII/Northeast Conference Clash on Jan. 28. Parkston participates in the event due to the NEC not having the same number of teams as the Dakota XII.
Sam Almas scored 22 points and had four steals to lead Tea Area. Jessen Wiebeng had 11 points. Reis Kirschenman finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, Jonah Kocer scored 10 points, and Blake Thompson added seven assists and four steals in the victory.
James Deckert led Parkston with eight points.
Tea Area, 11-3, hosts Dell Rapids on Thursday. Parkston travels to Forestburg to face Sanborn Central-Woonsocket today (Tuesday).
TEA AREA (11-3) 21 28 16 13 — 78
PARKSTON (6-8) 8 4 10 0 — 22
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Scotland 28
SCOTLAND — Bridgewater-Emery downed Scotland 59-28 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Camden Stoterau scored 16 points to lead Bridgewater-Emery. Sutton Arend added 15 points for the Huskies.
Parker Hochstein, Kory Keppen and Stephen Johnson each had seven points for Scotland.
Bridgewater-Emery, 10-5, travels to Forestburg to face Sanborn Central-Woonsocket on Thursday. Scotland, 6-8, hosts Bon Homme on Thursday.
