The 30th annual Yankton Basketball Inc. Hansen-Haas Memorial Basketball Tournament will be held Feb. 18-19 in Yankton.
The tournament is open to boys’ and girls’ teams in grades 3-8. Teams are guaranteed three games.
Registration deadline is Jan. 28, 2022. Registrations are being taken online at https://basketball.exposureevents.com/178467.
For more information, contact Tiffany Beste at yanktonbasketballinc@gmail.com or (605) 695-0178.
