WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks went 0-4 in the Marv Sherrill Dual Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday in Watertown.
Huron topped Yankton 57-24 in the seventh place match. Damian Janish (106), Dylan Sloan (132), Shayce Platte (1138) and Edly Amaro (220) won by pin for Yankton in the match.
Yankton went 0-3 in pool play, falling to Tea Area (72-9), Milbank (48-36) and Aberdeen Central (75-3).
Against Tea Area, Yankton’s Janish (106) won by decision.
Devon Coke (120), Sloan (132) and Chase Howe (152) won by pin for Yankton against Milbank, with the Bucks drawing three forfeit wins.
Shayce Platt (138) won by decision for the Bucks against Aberdeen Central.
In the girls’ tournament, Yankton’s Jaclyn Kyte and Nevaeh Leonard each went 3-0 with three pins on the day. Monica Massey went 1-2.
In the JV boys’ tournament, Yankton was led by Bret Snoozy, who went 2-1 with two pins on the day.
Yankton heads to Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday. YHS will face Lennox, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Washington in the quadrangular.
O’Neill Inv.
O’NEILL, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield tied Valentine for top honors on the boys’ side of the O’Neill Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Both teams finished with 125 points on the day.
Robbie Fisher won the 120-pound title for Crofton-Bloomfield.
Crofton-Bloomfield finished fifth in the girls’ division with 82 points. Grand Island won the girls’ title (225), followed by Pierce (164), Battle Creek (96.5) and Boone Central (88).
Madisen Petersen (125) and Rylie Arens (145) won titles for the Crofton-Bloomfield girls. Petersen went 4-0 with four pins, each lasting less than a minute. Arens went 3-0 with three first-period pins.
Top Of The Rock
DELL RAPIDS — Canton scored 180 points to roll to the team title of the Top of the Rock Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in Dell Rapids.
Adrian, Minnesota, placed second with 142, followed by McCook Central-Montrose (139), Bon Homme-Avon (94.5) and Parker (78).
Isaac Crownover won the 195-pound title for Bon Homme-Avon. Parker’s Andrew Even, wrestling unattached, won the 152-pound title.
Canton also won the girls’ title, scoring 78 points to beat out Dell Rapids (60) and Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (41). BHSA’s Britney Rueb beat teammate Peyton Hellmann to won the 132/138 division.
Rider Inv.
SIOUX FALLS — West Central claimed team honors in the nine-team Rider Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
West Central scored 257 points, beating out Jefferson (206), Lincoln (181) and O’Gorman (166). Beresford-Alcester-Hudson (144) was fifth. Vermillion (118) placed sixth.
Aaron Larson won the 220-pound title for B-AH. Michael Roob won the 145-pound title and Rollie French won the 195-pound title for Vermillion.
O’Gorman scored 53 points to win the girls’ title, followed by Roosevelt (43) and B-AH (35).
Both Tavyn Valder (120) and Reese Olson (132) won titles for B-AH.
KWLPG Inv.
KIMBALL — Winner scored 209 points to run away with team honors at the Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (KWLPG) Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Kimball.
Miller-Highmore-Harrold (160) was second, followed by Parkston (148.5) and Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney (111). KWLPG and Wagner tied for fifth at 110. Marion-Freeman (65.5) placed eighth.
Parkston was led by 145-pound champ Wyatt Anderson. Kasen Konstanz (132) won for KWLPG. Karstyn Lhotak (120) and Jhett Breen (152) won for Wagner.
Howells-Dodge Inv.
HOWELLS, Neb. — Wisner-Pilger edged Tekamah-Herman for top honors in the Howells-Dodge Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Wisner-Pilger scored 152 points, seven better than Tekamah-Herman. Madison (117) was third, followed by Oakland-Craig (116) and Clarkson-Leigh (112). Hartington Cedar Catholic (99) was seventh. Ponca (21) tied for 17th.
Braeden Kleinschmit won the 138-pound title for Cedar Catholic.
Flandreau Inv.
FLANDREAU — Elk Point-Jefferson finished fourth in the 12-team Flandreau Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Luverne, Minnesota won the title with 169 points, beating out Madison (149), Deuel (124) and EPJ (102). Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda finished 11th, scoring 13 points on the day.
EPJ was led by a 170-pound title from Ben Swatek and a 182-pound title from Gavin Jacobs.
Creighton Inv.
CREIGHTON, Neb. — The Norfolk reserve squad earned top honors in the Creighton Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Norfolk scored 259.5 points, beating out Quad County Northeast (143.5). Creighton (67) was fifth. Niobrara-Verdigre scored 11 points.
Ethan Gregory (106), Kolby Casey (220) and Lance Stange (285) each won titles for Quad County Northeast. Joseph Barnell won the 126-pound title for Creighton.
Homer won the girls’ title with 91.5 points, beating out Tri County Northeast (75), Norfolk (55) and Creighton (46). Niobrara-Verdigre finished with 35 points, with Quad County Northeast scoring 33 points.
Getsemani Ferrusca (125) and Calie Cockburn (170) won titles for TCN. Irene Burrell won the 135-pound title for Creighton. Emily Olson won the 130-pound title for QCN.
Plainview Dual Tourn.
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Host Plainview went 5-0 to win its home dual wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Tri County Northeast went 0-5 on the day, falling to Elkhorn Valley (63-0), Pender (60-6), Plainview (64-0), Guardian Angels Central Catholic (72-3) and Winside (33-18).
