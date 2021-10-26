MADISON — Dakota State put four players in double figures to claim a 96-38 victory over Mount Marty in women’s basketball action on Tuesday. The match marked the season opener for MMU.
Jessi Giles posted 21 points, seven steals and five assists for Dakota State (2-0). Elsie Aslesen had 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots. Courtney Menning posted 14 points and six assists, and Lexi Robson had 11 points and five steals in the victory.
Carlie Wetzel led MMU with seven points. Macy Kempf had five points, four blocked shots and six rebounds in her Lancer debut. Aubrey Twedt also had five points for the Lancers.
Mount Marty is off until the NAIA Pentagon Classic, Nov. 6-7 in Sioux Falls.
MOUNT MARTY (0-1)
Carlie Wetzel 3-10 0-0 7, Eve Millar 1-4 1-1 3, Aubrey Twedt 2-5 1-2 5, Callie Otkin 1-3 1-2 4, Kayla Jacobson 0-0 0-0 0, Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0, Alexsis Kemp 2-6 0-0 4, Tayte Kohn 0-0 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 1-1 0-0 2, Kiara Berndt 0-2 0-0 0, Bailey Kortan 0-4 0-2 0, Emma Jarovski 1-1 0-0 2, Kianna Payer 0-0 2-2 2, Camryn Krogman 1-4 0-0 3, Megan Hirsch 0-0 1-2 1, Macy Kempf 1-4 3-8 5. TOTALS: 13-44 9-19 38.
DAKOTA STATE (2-0)
Savannah Walsdorf 2-4 2-3 6, Elsie Aslesen 8-13 0-2 10, Jessi Giles 8-13 2-4 21, Courtney Menning 6-10 0-0 14, Lexi Robson 5-6 0-0 11, Miakken Vincent 1-5 0-0 2, Shaylee DeBeer 4-8 0-0 8, Angela Slattery 1-2 2-2 4, Lilli Mackley 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Huber 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie Hermanson 3-5 0-0 9. TOTALS: 38-69 8-13 96.
MOUNT MARTY 10 8 3 17 — 38
DAKOTA STATE 25 14 35 22 — 96
Three-Pointers: DSU 12-31 (Aslesen 3-7, Giles 3-5, Hermanson 3-5, Menning 2-3, Robson 1-1, Walsdorf 0-2, Vincent 0-4, DeBeer 0-2, Slattery 0-1, Huber 0-1), MMU 3-17 (Wetzel 1-4, Otkin 1-3, Krogman 1-3, Kemp 0-3, Berndt 0-2, Kortan 0-2). Rebounds: DSU 41 (Aslesen 8), MMU 29 (Kempf 6). Personal Fouls: DSU 18, MMU 13. Fouled Out: None. Assists: DSU 22 (Menning 6), MMU 7 (7 with 1). Turnovers: MMU 30, DSU 15. Steals: DSU 20 (Giles 7), MMU 2 (2 with 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.