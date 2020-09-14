BRANDON — Yankton finished second in the varsity girls’ division and third in the varsity boys’ division of the Brandon Valley Invitational, Saturday in Brandon.
Brandon Valley put four runners in the top five to beat out Yankton 17 to 45 for the girls’ title. Brandon Valley’s Mia Wentzy won the 5,000-meter race in 19:36.45, followed by teammates Gracyn Gruber (20:07.74) and Addison Scholten (20:13.19).
Yankton was led by a fourth place finish from sophomore Thea Chance (20:37.30) and a ninth place finish from freshman Claire Tereshinski (21:20.63). Freshman Shae Rumsey (21:45.40) was 11th, sophomore Sydnee Serck (22:09.91) was 12th and eighth grader Sophie Petheram (22:10.00) was 13th for the Gazelles.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt beat out Brandon Valley 28 to 44 for the boys’ title. Yankton finished third at 58 points.
Brandon Valley’s Jeremiah Donahoe won the 5,000-meter race in 17:33.50, beating out Roosevelt’s Jackson Sanford (17:34.55) and Carson Reese (17:43.69).
Yankton was led by a fourth place finish from Zach Fedde (17:48.59) and a seventh place finish from Nate Schoenfelder (18:16.27). Junior Tim Merchen (18:47.32) was 13th, freshman Dylan Payer (19:11.61) was 15th and sophomore Oliver Dooley (19:45.09) was 23rd for the Bucks.
Roosevelt beat out Yankton 18 to 41 for the JV girls’ title. Freshman Elizabeth Novak led the Gazelles in the 4,000-meter event, finishing in 18:01.06.
The Bucks were third in the JV boys’ race behind Roosevelt and Brandon Valley. Freshman Keenan Wagner placed 19th, finishing the 4,000-meter race in 16:16.64, to lead the Bucks.
Yankton won the middle school boys’ race, 22 to 33 over Brandon Valley. The Bucks put four runners in the top six. Medalist Harrison Krajewski led the Bucks, as the seventh grader finished the 3,000-meter course in 12:06.36.
Brandon Valley was the only team to field a scoring team in the middle school girls’ race. Eighth grader Ava Johannson placed 12th to lead the Gazelles, finishing the 3,000-meter course in 15:30.13.
VARSITY GIRLS (5,000 Meters)
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 17, Yankton 45, West Central 75
TOP 10: 1, Mia Wentzy, Brandon Valley 19:36.45; 2, Gracyn Gruber, Brandon Valley 20:07.74; 3, Addison Scholten, Brandon Valley 20:13.19; 4, Thea Chance, Yankton 20:37.30; 5, Sarah VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley 20:50.78; 6, Sheridyn Winter, Roosevelt 21:00.27; 7, Natalie Moose, Brandon Valley 21:01.18; 8, Haley Bergan, Brandon Valley 21:17.24; 9, Claire Tereshinski, Yankton 21:20.63; 10, Kylie Foss, Brandon Valley 21:24.04
OTHER YHS: 11, Shae Rumsey, Yankton 21:45.40; 12, Sydnee Serck, Yankton 22:09.91; 13, Sophie Petheram, Yankton 22:10.00
VARSITY BOYS (5,000 Meters)
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28, Brandon Valley 44, Yankton 58
TOP 10: 1, Jeremiah Donahoe, Brandon Valley 17:33.50; 2, Jackson Sanford, Roosevelt 17:34.55; 3, Carson Reese, Roosevelt 17;43.69; 4, Zach Fedde, Yankton 17:48.59; 5, Ben VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley 17:54.91; 6, Eli Johnson, Roosevelt 18:08.79; 7, Nate Schoenfelder, Yankton 18:16.27; 8, Sam Castle, Roosevelt 18:20.50; 9, Jordan Johnson, Rosoevelt 18:23.46; 10, Riley Peyton, Brandon Valley 18:32.85
OTHER YHS: 13, Tim Merchen 18:47.32; 15, Dylan Payer 19:11.61; 23, Oliver Dooley 19:45.09
JV GIRLS (4,000 Meters)
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 18, Yankton 41
TOP 5: 1, Evie Schumacher, Roosevelt 17:20.97; 2, Lillian Sprecher, Brandon Valley 17:44.47; 3, Ellie Mergen, Roosevelt 17:54.18; 4, Elizabeth Novak, Yankton 18:01.06; 5, Soraya Espino, Roosevelt 18:02.06
OTHER YHS: 9, Jillian Eidsness 18:46.65; 11, Lizzy Schwartz 19:12.06; 15, Nora Welker, Yankton 20:02.63; 17, Elizabeth Elsen 20:47.32; 18, Ellison Williams 22:41.10; 22, Kierra Kosters 27:31.44
JV BOYS (4,000 Meters)
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 21, Brandon Valley 34, Yankton 85
TOP 5: 1, Noah Strude, Roosevelt 14:34.42; 2, Carter Geurts, Roosevelt 14:38.76; 3, Carter Kittelson, Roosevelt 14:52.70; 4, Paul Kerns, Brandon Valley 14:59.80; 5, Mikah Peters, Brandon Valley 15:06.60
YHS: 19, Keenan Wagner 16:16.64; 30, Dylan Sloan 17:11.66; 33, Chase Howe 17:35.10; 34, Elliot Dooley 17:46.10; 37, Corrigan Johnke 18:16.74; 38, Sam Larrington 18:18.16; 45, Caden Wieman 19:55.08
MS GIRLS (3,000 Meters)
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 15
TOP 5: 1, Lilian Rude, Brandon Valely 13:35.18; 2, Aubrey Borns, West Central 14:19.31; 3, Ellie McDonald, West Central 14:23.81; 4, Maggie Reekers, Brandon Valley 14:25.84; 7, Madeline Plumbtree, Brandon Valley 14:35.00
YMS: 12, Ava Johannson 15:30.13; 23, Bailey Mines 18:11.54; 26, Tayah Dieter 18:52.55
MS BOYS (3,000 Meters)
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 22, Brandon Valley 33
TOP 5: 1, Harrison Krajewski, Yankton 12:06.36; 2, Eli Woidyla, Brandon Valley 12:36.58; 3, Jacob Peterson, West Central 12:45.79; 4, Boston Frick, Yankton 12:49.06; 5, Abe Chance, Yankton 12:55.23
OTHER YMS: 6, Beck Ryken 13:01.96; 14, Kaden Hunhoff 13:55.91; 17, Josh Stapish 14:33.93; 18, Aiden Anderson 14:41.46; 19, Aidan Harrell 14:41.84; 21, Taylor Wenzlaff 14:51.48; 23, Isaac Peterson 15:04.68; 24, Noah Harrell 15:24.57; 27, Griffin Johnson 15:43.57
Heartland Preview
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Lincoln girls and Rapid City Stevens boys claimed top honors in the Heartland Preview cross country meet, held Saturday at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.
The Lincoln girls beat out O’Gorman 34 to 46. Hill City was third with 83 points.
O’Gorman senior Katie Castelli won the 5,000-meter race in 18:05.09, edging Hill City freshman Abby Cutler. Lincoln sophomore Ali Bainbridge (18:12.83) was third.
Ethan-Parkston junior Lindsey Roth was the top area runner, placing 16th in 20:04.62.
Platte-Geddes placed ninth as a team, led by freshman Katie Holter’s 48th place finish (12:54.07).
Stevens edged Lincoln 31 to 36 for the boys’ title. Sioux Falls Washington was third with 83 points.
Stevens sophomore Simeon Birnbaum won the 5,000-meter event in 15:58.48, beating out Lincoln senior Zeb Mendel (16:03.61). Stevens’ Hayden Grosz was third in 16:29.67.
Platte-Geddes junior Collin Engebretson was the top area runner, placing 33rd in 18:08.46 to help the Black Panthers to a sixth place finish.
