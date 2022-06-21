The Wynot Expos scored in six straight innings to claim a 10-6 victory over the Menno Mad Frogs in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Jackson Sudbeck went 4-for-5 with two doubles for Wynot. Lee Heimes went 3-for-4 with a double. Jalen Wieseler and Peyton Wieseler each had two hist. Devon Lammers doubled. Dawson Sudbeck and Landon Wieseler each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Miller doubled and singled, and Spencer Schultz and Tate Gale each had two hits for Menno. Macon Oplinger doubled, and Preston Gall, Tom Sattler, Kyle Munkvold and Dustin Livingston each had a hit for the Mad Frogs.
Jackson Sudbeck pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief, striking out three, for the win. Oplinger took the loss, striking out four in seven innings of work.
Wynot hosts Freeman on Friday. Menno travels to Crofton on Thursday.
Dimock-Emery 16, Platte 5
PLATTE — The Dimock-Emery Raptors used a pair of big innings to squash the Platte Killer Tomatoes 16-5 in amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Hunter Hewitt went 3-for-4 with a double, and Sheldon Gant tripled and doubled for Platte. Richard Sternberg also had two hits. Grant Doom homered, and Ryan Allen, Jarod Severson and Owen London each had a hit in the effort.
Myles Kott took the loss, with Gant striking out five in five innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.