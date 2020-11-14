A quote from one of his former bosses stuck with Todd Lorensen as he watched shot after shot fall through the net.
From the opponent.
‘It’s hard to play uphill all night.’
That’s exactly what happened to Lorensen’s Mount Marty men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon.
Briar Cliff drained eight three-pointers in the final six minutes of the first half and held on for an 88-79 victory over the Lancers in GPAC action at Cimpl Arena.
The barrage came quickly for the visitors.
Mount Marty took a 21-12 lead at the eight-minute mark of the opening half, but the Chargers began connecting from long range, and all of a sudden, they were in front 43-28.
“That was a huge run for them,” said Lorensen, the second-year head coach of the Lancers (2-3, 0-1).
“That was certainly the difference between us being successful and us not winning the game.”
Mount Marty was, though, able to slice the deficit to 51-44 early in the second half, but Briar Cliff used another surge to build a 63-46 cushion — its largest of the night.
No matter how many times the Lancers strung together a couple baskets and defensive stops, the Chargers (3-3, 1-1) responded.
“We made some nice runs, but credit to Briar Cliff, they answered every time we started to put something together,” Lorensen said.
“Ultimately, when you get that kind of a deficit, it can be hard to overcome.”
One of the brightest spots for Mount Marty came when freshman center Lincoln Jordre — the transfer from Northern State — checked into the game with 11:06 remaining.
He proceeded to score seven points and impact the game on both ends during a stretch of 4:21.
Jordre finished the game with nine points and three rebounds in 5:02 of action.
“He gave us some great energy,” Lorensen said. “The matchup just didn’t suit him being out there much, but we realized, we needed to get him out there.”
Changed the dynamic of the game, the coach added
Jordre underwent back surgery last year, and is, according to Lorensen, still working his way back into basketball mode.
Briar Cliff put seven players in double figures, led by Ethan Freidel with 20 points (and six rebounds). Conner Groves added 17 points, while Jaden Kleinhesselink had 11 points.
For Mount Marty, Elijah Pappas finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Chad Moran had 13 points, and Jailen Billings had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kade Stearns chipped in with 10 points.
While Briar Cliff made 15-of-35 three-pointers, the Lancers were just 7-of-29 from beyond the arc. What Mount Marty was hoping for, according to Lorensen, was to instead play downhill to the basket rather than settle for deep shots.
“I love the three-point shot,” he said. “Everyone who watched us play here last year can see that, but with the way this roster is built, it doesn’t trend toward us taking as many.”
Mount Marty is now off until a road trip to Sioux City, Iowa, next Saturday to play Morningside.
BRIAR CLIFF (3-3, 1-1 GPAC)
Quinten Vasa 3-4 3-4 10; Quinn Vesey 2-6 6-7 10; Jaden Kleinhesselink 4-8 2-3 11; Ethan Freidel 6-14 6-6 20; Nick Hoyt 5-10 0-0 15; Wil Johnson 2-3 0-1 5; Conner Groves 6-9 0-0 17; Jake Carley 0-0 0-0 0; Chris Morales 0-0 0-0 0; Codey Hicks 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 28-54 17-21 88.
MOUNT MARTY (2-3, 0-1 GPAC)
Elijah Pappas 8-13 3-6 22; Chad Moran 4-5 5-6 13; Luke Ronsiek 3-10 0-0 8; Kade Stearns 2-8 5-5 10; Keegan Savary 1-3 1-1 3; Marcus Edwards 0-1 0-0 0; Allen Wilson 0-2 0-0 0; Tajen Ross 1-3 0-0 2; Jailen Billings 5-14 1-2 12; Saba Gvedashvili 0-0 0-0 0; RayQuan Moore 0-1 0-0 0; Marquise Moore 0-2 0-0 0; Lincoln Jordre 3-5 3-4 9; Jonah Larson 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 27-67 18-24 79.
Half — BC 46-33. Three-Pointers — BC 15-35 (Hoyt 5-9, Freidel 2-9, Johnson 1-1, Vasa 1-2, Kleinhasselink 1-4, Vesey 0-3), MMU 7-29 (Pappas 3-4, Ronsiek 2-7, Billings 1-5, Stearns 1-7, Moran 0-1, Savary 0-1, Edwards 0-1, M. Moore 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Total Rebounds — BC 37 (Vesey 9), MMU 33 (Pappas 8). Assists — MMU 14 (Billings 4), BC 12 (Vasa 4). Turnovers — BC 18, MMU 13. Personal Fouls — MMU 19, BC 18. Fouled Out — None.
