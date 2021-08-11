BASEBALL

S.D. CLASS B AMATEUR

Aug. 4-15 at Mitchell

SECOND ROUND

Sunday, Aug. 8

Dimock-Emery 5, Milbank 4

Plankinton F&M Bankers 13, Menno 3, 7 innings

Monday, Aug. 9

Flandreau 11, Mount Vernon 0, 7 innings

Alexandria 16, Volga 1, 8 innings

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Dell Rapids Mudcats 13, Wynot 5

Larchwood 3, Lesterville 2

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Kimball-White Lake 9, Redfield Pheasants 4

GAME 24: Winner-Colome vs. Salem, 7:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Aug. 12

GAME 25: Dimock-Emery vs. Plankinton F&M Bankers, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 26: Flandreau vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

GAME 30: Larchwood vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 31: Game 24 winner vs. Kimball-White Lake, 7:30 p.m.

