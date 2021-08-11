BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS B AMATEUR
Aug. 4-15 at Mitchell
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 8
Dimock-Emery 5, Milbank 4
Plankinton F&M Bankers 13, Menno 3, 7 innings
Monday, Aug. 9
Flandreau 11, Mount Vernon 0, 7 innings
Alexandria 16, Volga 1, 8 innings
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Dell Rapids Mudcats 13, Wynot 5
Larchwood 3, Lesterville 2
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Kimball-White Lake 9, Redfield Pheasants 4
GAME 24: Winner-Colome vs. Salem, 7:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Aug. 12
GAME 25: Dimock-Emery vs. Plankinton F&M Bankers, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 26: Flandreau vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
GAME 30: Larchwood vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 31: Game 24 winner vs. Kimball-White Lake, 7:30 p.m.
