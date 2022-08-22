CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The South Dakota women’s soccer team fell 2-1 in a Sunday match against Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. The Coyotes avoided the shutout with a late goal by Joana Zanin but were unable to find the game-tying goal late in the match. South Dakota moves to 0-2-0 on the year while Northern Iowa improves to 2-0-0 in 2022. 

The Panthers got three shots up within the first 10 minutes of the game with the third finding the back of the net. Just under the 10th minute of play, UNI’s Ashley Harrington pushed the ball on the right side of the field. She sent a ball to the middle of the field that trickled through South Dakota defenders and found the foot of Caroline Hazen who netted her first goal of the season. Northern Iowa held the Coyotes shotless for the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the break. 

