CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The South Dakota women’s soccer team fell 2-1 in a Sunday match against Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. The Coyotes avoided the shutout with a late goal by Joana Zanin but were unable to find the game-tying goal late in the match. South Dakota moves to 0-2-0 on the year while Northern Iowa improves to 2-0-0 in 2022.
The Panthers got three shots up within the first 10 minutes of the game with the third finding the back of the net. Just under the 10th minute of play, UNI’s Ashley Harrington pushed the ball on the right side of the field. She sent a ball to the middle of the field that trickled through South Dakota defenders and found the foot of Caroline Hazen who netted her first goal of the season. Northern Iowa held the Coyotes shotless for the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the break.
UNI got back on the attack and doubled their lead within the first minute of the second half. The Panthers again pushed the ball on the right side of the field and Olivia Knoepfle sent in a cross that was headed into the back of the net by Lauren Heinsch. The Coyotes managed to cut the lead in half and score their first goal of the year in the 83rd minute. With defenders draped over her back near the top of the box, Ashby Johnston turned around and placed the ball in an open spot where Zanin rushed to get a hold of. The fifth-year senior took a few steps and punched the ball to the bottom left corner past a diving Caitlin Richards. Zanin took another shot a couple of minutes later but missed out right for USD’s last chance.
South Dakota’s four shots in the game all came in the second 45 minutes. Zanin, Janaina Zanin, Haylee Phoenix, and Kyla Knapke were responsible for the four shots. Lewis faced 10 shots on the day and recorded three saves. Junior college transfer Isabelle Harkleroad made her Coyote debut by playing the final eight minutes of the contest.
USD is back at home this upcoming week with a Thursday night match against Colorado State. The game is scheduled for a 6 pm kick from First Bank & Trust Complex.
