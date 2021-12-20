WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot defense held Randolph to two first-half points in a 39-6 victory over the Cardinals in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Karley Heimes and Allison Wieseler each scored nine points for Wynot. Heimes also had seven rebounds and five steals. Krystal Sudbeck had five steals and Kendra Pinkelman added four steals in the victory.
Ariel Fye had eight rebounds for Randolph. Erin Engel grabbed seven rebounds.
Wynot, 6-1, faces host Crofton in the Crofton Holiday Tourament on Dec. 28. Randolph hosts its Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29.
RANDOLPH (0-6) 0 2 0 4 — 6
WYNOT (6-1) 16 9 6 8 — 39
Beresford 49, Baltic 40
BERESFORD — Ella Merriman scored 23 points to lead Beresford past Baltic 49-40 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
The game had been scheduled for Dec. 10.
Kara Niles added 11 points for Beresford.
Berklee Erickson led Baltic with 13 points. Mackenzie Allen added 10 points.
Beresford travels to Sioux Valley today (Tuesday). Baltic hosts Sioux Valley on Dec. 29.
BALTIC (0-5) 7 7 8 18 — 40
BERESFORD (1-2) 8 10 10 21 — 49
Elgin Public-Pope John 53, Creighton 42
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John outscored Creighton 16-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 53-42 victory over the Bulldogs in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Taylynne Charf scored 15 points and Ashlynne Charf scored 12 points for EP-PJ. Keyera Eisenhauer added 10 points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Creighton (4-3), which is off until its holiday tournament, Dec. 29-30.
EP-PJ, 6-1, is off until the Madison Holiday Tournament, Dec. 28-29.
ELGIN P-PJ (6-1) 16 6 15 16 — 53
CREIGHTON (4-3) 16 5 15 6 — 42
Hanson 73, Avon 43
MITCHELL — Hanson scored 24 first-quarter points on the way to a 73-43 victory over Avon in girls’ basketball action on Monday in Mitchell.
Alyssa Moschell led a balanced Hanson (3-1) attack with 14 points and four steals. Annalyse Weber had 13 points, four assists and four steals. Vanessa Doyle scored 12 points, Erin Dewald had 11 points and Karlie Goergen added 10 points in the victory.
Courtney Sees scored 12 points for Avon. Tiffany Pelton had eight points. McKenna Kocmich had five assists and Katie Gretchmann added four assists for the Pirates.
Hanson hosts Irene-Wakonda on Dec. 30. Avon is off until a Jan. 3 home matchup against Colome.
HANSON (3-1) 24 17 13 19 — 73
AVON (0-4) 11 14 7 11 — 43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.