ABERDEEN — Aberdeen Central, tied for first in the Class AA girls’ soccer rankings, demonstrated why they are considered among the top teams in the state in a 5-0 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference action on Saturday.

“Aberdeen may be the best team in the state right now and they show it,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “They came out right away moving the ball quickly and effectively through our lines of defense putting in two quick goals in the first few minutes of the game.”

