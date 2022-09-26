ABERDEEN — Aberdeen Central, tied for first in the Class AA girls’ soccer rankings, demonstrated why they are considered among the top teams in the state in a 5-0 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference action on Saturday.
“Aberdeen may be the best team in the state right now and they show it,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “They came out right away moving the ball quickly and effectively through our lines of defense putting in two quick goals in the first few minutes of the game.”
Aberdeen Central added two first-half goals, taking a 4-0 lead into the break. Yankton played better in the second half but could not crack the scoreboard.
“The only adjustment needed for the second half was to look to play quicker when we have the ball, Aberdeen is a bigger more physical team so we needed to play quicker and get the ball off our feet when under pressure,” Schuring said. “We had a much better second half, but again gave up a long very good 35-yard shots.”
Alex Schmidt made eight saves in goal for the Gazelles.
Yankton, 2-10-1, finishes the regular season at home against Sioux Falls Roosevelt (5-1-3) on Tuesday. The Gazelles, currently 15th in the Class AA power points, will need to remain in the top 16 to qualify for post-season play.
Aberdeen Central beat Yankton 2-0 in the JV match. Elaina Mohnen stopped 16 shots for the Gazelles.
Boys: Yankton 2, Aberdeen 2
ABERDEEN — The Yankton Bucks played Aberdeen Central to a 2-2 draw in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer action on Saturday.
Ty Binde and Simon Schulz scored for Yankton. Lance Dannenbring assisted on both goals.
Defensively, Luke Abbott stopped three shots.
Yankton, 6-4-3, finishes the regular season against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Tuesday. The Bucks, currently ninth in the Class AA power points, will need to move up one spot in order to host a first-round playoff game.
Yankton won the JV match 2-0 behind goals from Jack Pederson and Kevin Ortiz. Byron Jimenez and Jackson Kronberg each had an assist.
Kronberg stopped four shots in goal for the Bucks.
