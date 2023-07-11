FREEMAN — The Parkston Devil Rays survived a late Freeman rally, scoring four runs in the top of the 10th to claim a 12-8 victory over the Black Sox in amateur baseball action on Tuesday in Freeman.
Parkston led 8-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Freeman sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the frame, tying the score at 8-8 and forcing an extra inning.
Austin Kerr went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Parkston. Max Scott also went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Caleb Titze doubled. Jonah Schmidt and Jake Helleloid each had a hit and two RBI. Seth Muth, Dylan Soulek, Brayden Jervik, Landon Sudbeck, Ty Neugebauer, Isaak Bialas and Logan Van Pelt each had a hit in the victory.
For Freeman, Jake Weier had two hits and two RBI, and Evan Scharberg had two hits. Chet Peterson, Mace Plucker and Bailey Sage each had a hit.
Sudbeck pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for the win. Dylan Soulek started for Parkston, striking out six in his six innings of work. Weier took the loss in relief of Carter Arens, who struck out five in his seven innings of work.
