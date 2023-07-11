FREEMAN — The Parkston Devil Rays survived a late Freeman rally, scoring four runs in the top of the 10th to claim a 12-8 victory over the Black Sox in amateur baseball action on Tuesday in Freeman.

Parkston led 8-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Freeman sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the frame, tying the score at 8-8 and forcing an extra inning.

