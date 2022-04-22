CRETE, Neb. — Mount Marty’s Seth Wiebelhaus set a school record in the pentathlon on the way to winning the event at the Jim Dutcher Memorial track and field meet, Friday in Crete, Nebraska.
Wiebelhaus, a senior from Fordyce, Nebraska, scored 6,609 points, a mark that currently ranks fourth in the NAIA. Teammate Mason Schleis was ninth, scoring 5,251 points.
Second place was Central College’s Lucas Heitz, who scored 6,370 points. Jaxon Thompson (6,259) and Reid Pakkebier (6.048), also of Central, finished third and fourth.
Wiebelhaus posted the top mark in Thursday’s shot put (40-3 1/4) and 400 (51.11), and tied Schleis and Central’s Thompson for the top mark in the high jump (6-2 3/4).
On Friday, Wiebelhaus posted the top mark in the 110 hurdles (14.79).
In the women’s heptathlon, Mount Marty’s Ashinee George finished 11th with 3,548 points, and Maddison Doren finished 13th with 3,387 points.
