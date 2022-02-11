One of the top returning golfers for the Yankton Gazelles will extend her competitive career past this spring.
Senior Jillian Eidsness has signed to attend Dordt University and compete in women’s golf for the Defenders. She officially signed in January and held a signing event at YHS earlier this week.
“It fell into place before Christmas,” Eidsness said. “It’s definitely a bonus going into the season without the pressure of deciding where to go to college.”
The dream of golfing in college was something her father, Will, helped instill in her, Eidsness said.
“I really like the game, and dad encouraged me to pursue the opportunity,” she said. “I was thankful for the opportunity when it arose.”
Eidsness earned all-state honors a year ago, tying for 23rd at state as the Gazelles earned a sixth-place finish. She also earned all-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors.
Eidsness would have been in contention for a varsity position as a sophomore, but the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID.
“We had finished tied for second the year before and were hoping to make a run at O’Gorman that year,” said Yankton head coach Brett Sime. “But she made the most of her time. That year she was out playing golf with her dad nearly every day.”
Eidsness’ work ethic could also be seen on the basketball court, where she has risen to a starting role for the Gazelles.
“Jillian is one of those athletes that is internally driven,” Sime said. “She’s very coachable and pays attention to what you’re trying to do.
“She’s a good student, and I can only see success for her in the future.”
That drive is what drew Dordt head coach Jon Crane to Eidsness.
As a multi-sport athlete in high school, Jillian brings a great level of competitiveness coupled with coachability,” he said in a press release. “We are excited to see how she develops and contributes to our team.”
Eidsness quickly fell in love with Dordt and the program.
“I went to visit the campus, and the program was outstanding,” she said. “It’s a great Christian atmosphere and a great learning program.”
Having a Gazelle continue her golfing career adds to the program, Sime noted.
“It’s good for the younger kids to see that we have girls capable of playing at the next level,” he said. “They can see that, not only could they have that opportunity, they could get a little help paying for college as well.”
The Gazelles open the 2022 season on April 14 at the Harrisburg Invitational, playing toward the state Class AA Championships, June 6-7 in Brookings.
Eidsness, the daughter of Will and Hilary Eidsness of Yankton, is undecided on her field of study.
