The wet conditions in the region continue to scramble the spring sports season.
The boys’ tennis dual featuring Mitchell at Yankton, scheduled for Friday, will be played on Thursday in Yankton. The match will be played in the NFAA Easton Archery Center.
The softball game featuring Yankton and Harrisburg, scheduled for Monday, April 3, will be played in Yankton. The JV game will begin at 4 p.m., with varsity to follow at 6 p.m.
— The Dakota State at Mount Marty baseball game, scheduled for Wednesday, was called off.
— The softball game between Wagner and Gayville-Volin, scheduled for Thursday, has been moved to Gayville. The varsity game will begin at 4:30 p.m., with JV to follow.
— The Scotland Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for April 4, was cancelled. It will not be made up.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
