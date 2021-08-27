When you boast a new program about ready to make its long-awaited debut, there are going to be plenty of ‘firsts’ to go around.
Among them for the Mount Marty University football team: Who will throw the first pass?
In other words, who takes the reins as the starting quarterback for the Lancers?
That’s one of the many battles taking place in advance of the Sept. 4 debut, as freshman Davian Guajardo (in his second year with the program) and junior transfer Torren Devericks (about to play his fifth season of college football) are both vying for the starting nod.
“I’m just trying to show out every chance I get,” said Guajardo, a Denton, Texas native who was among the players who came to Mount Marty a year ago.
“There’s a lot of respect between us, and it’s been a good competition.”
Not to mention, a healthy and respectful one, according to both quarterbacks and their coaches.
“There’s nothing better than competition,” said Devericks, a Sioux Falls native who spent the previous four seasons (2017-20) at Dakota State University in Madison.
“It brings out the best in both of us.”
Beyond the on-field capabilities, both quarterbacks have already earned the respect of their teammates, according to head coach John Michaletti.
“They both won the locker room, and that is so important for quarterbacks,” said Michaletti, who took the head coaching reins when Mike Woodley retired this summer.
“They’ve both done a great job leading the team, and that’ll be the case no matter who starts.”
And that’s where a certain qualifier enters the picture.
What’s to say both quarterbacks don’t see plenty of action for the Lancers?
Each one brings different strengths to the program, as well. For example, Guajardo is a detail-oriented quarterback and has the benefit of having been in the program for a full year.
“Davian is a phenomenal student of the game,” Michaletti said. “Any time we have a meeting, he’s there in the front row with locked eyes, taking notes.”
Pages of notes, too.
“I’ll just sit there and listen, and write in my journal,” Guajardo said. “I’ll go over it again and again, and look back on what we talked about.”
Devericks, a former Sioux Falls Roosevelt star, on the other hand has the benefit of experience. He spent four years at Dakota State and played in 27 games over the previous three. Devericks totaled 4,582 passing yards and 34 touchdowns during his career.
“Torren has helped Davian step up his game,” Michaletti said. “He brings great experience.”
This fall will be Devericks’ fifth year of college football, and he will have two seasons of eligibility at Mount Marty
“It’s really nice to have that kind of experience,” Devericks said. “I’m just trying to pass on that knowledge with the other guys, especially with such a young team.”
To that point, Devericks said when the Lancers took an informal poll before a recent scrimmage against Dakota State University as to how many players have college football experience, four hands went up.
“Experience is not our friend,” Devericks said, with a chuckle.
“But we’re fearless,” he added.
Which is precisely why it would be crucial for a young team to boast a quarterback that knows the ropes — it also doesn’t hurt that Devericks has experience playing against Great Plains Athletic Conference teams, which Mount Marty will see for the first time.
As much as a transfer like Devericks may come into a new program and expect to be handed the reins, he’s impressively handled the competition, according to his coach.
“Torren has been awesome with that,” Michaletti said. “He’s always cheering on Davian in practices, and Davian is the same way.
“That’s one of the things we ask is that our guys be the best teammate they can be.”
