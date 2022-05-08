PARKER — The Ethan-Parkston girls earned top honors in the Parker Invitational track and field meet, Saturday in Parker.
Ethan-Parkston scored 100.5 points, beating out Baltic (79) and host Parker (64). Andes Central-Dakota Christian (AC-DC) scored 56 points, Irene-Wakonda scored 50 points, Viborg-Hurley scored 29.5 points, Menno scored 22 points and Platte-Geddes scored 11 points on the day.
The only victory for Ethan-Parkston came in the 3200 relay, as Berkley Ziebart, Keeara Oakley, Mya Wickersham and Ella Pollreisz finished in 11:02.92.
Parker won four events, with Jenna Van Velzen winning the 100 (13.53) and 200 (30.14). Macy Kippes won the 400 (1:08.57), and joined Tayler Coleman, Mallory Mitzner and Ellie Travnicek in winning the 1600 relay (4:27.20).
For AC-DC, Isabella Brouwer won the 800 (2:35.28) and 1600 (5:55.61). Teammate Josie Brouwer won the 300 hurdles (54.38).
Menno’s Alana Fergen won the discus (105-2).
For Baltic, Addison Geigle, Claire Berg and Makenzie Allen ran on winning 800 (1:56.58) and medley (4:50.18) relays. Teammate Daynica Witzel won the long jump (16-3) and triple jump (32-7).
Boys’ team honors went to Sanborn Central-Woonsocket, 98 to 75 over both Ethan-Parkston and Baltic. Parker scored 51 points, with Platte-Geddes at 42, Viborg-Hurley at 37.5, Menno at 23, Irene-Wakonda at 19 and AC-DC at 1.
For SC-W, Jeff Boschee won the high jump (6-2 1/4) and helped the Blackhawks to victory in the 3200 relay (9:28.13). Teammate Toby Kneen won the discus (136-2).
Ethan-Parkston’s lone victory came in the 3200, as Ethan Bartelt finished in 10:39.11. Parker’s Jaivyn DeBoer was a double-winner, claiming the long jump (19-2 3/4) and triple jump (40-8). Platte-Geddes’ Lee Reiser won the shot put (49-8 1/2). Viborg-Hurley’s Luke Campbell won the 300 hurdles (44.89).
Canistota won three relays, with Noah Kleinsasser, Connor Hutcheson and Levi Schroeder running on winning 400 (48.49), 800 (1:40.87) and 1600 (3:50.88) relays. Brady Scott ran on the winning 400 and 800 relays. Josiah Schroeder, who won the open 800 (2:10.55), ran on the winning 1600 relay.
Baltic’s Payton Anderson, who won the 100 (11.42), ran on the Bulldogs’ winning medley relay (4:04.34).
