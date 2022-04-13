One of the leaders of the best Yankton volleyball season in recent memory will continue her playing career at the collegiate level.
Chloe McDermott, who helped the Gazelles to a 14-14 season, will attend Grand View University and play volleyball for the Des Moines, Iowa, NAIA squad.
“I really liked the coach,” McDermott said of Grand View, referring to longtime head coach Tina Carter. “They’re a larger NAIA school and a really good program. It’s far away, but not that far.”
Though it didn’t play a big role in her decision, McDermott noted that there was already a family connection. Carter’s husband, Scott, was a schoolmate of McDermott’s parents.
The Vikings were 25-15 last year, qualifying for the NAIA National Championship Tournament. Grand View, ranked 22nd in the final NAIA poll of the season, made their sixth national tournament appearance in seven years and the 10th in 14 seasons under Carter.
“They’re bringing in a good freshman class, but they lost a lot of outsides,” McDermott said, referring to outside hitter, her primary position during her Gazelles career.
McDermott led the Gazelles in kills (284). She tied for the team lead in ace serves with her sister Camille, each with 32. She also ranked among the team leaders in digs (286), blocks (23) and assists (26).
“Chloe is very volleyball smart,” said Yankton head coach Chelsea Law. “She has a lot of experience at the high school level, as well as a lot of club experience. She’s a very well-rounded volleyball player.”
McDermott plans to major in marketing and graphic design at Grand View. Though she didn’t officially sign until April, the decision had been made since this past December.
“It was a big weight off my shoulders,” she said. “I’m excited to meet new friends, be in a more metro area. I love Des Moines.”
