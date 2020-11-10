NORTH SIOUX CITY — Sixth-seeded Dakota Valley rolled to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 victory over St. Thomas More in the Class A volleyball SoDak 16, Tuesday at Dakota Valley High School.
The victory sends Dakota Valley (15-5) to state, Nov. 19-21 in Watertown. St. Thomas More finished at 20-10.
For Dakota Valley, Sophia Atchison had nine kills and Sophie Tuttle had seven kills to lead the way. Logan Miller posted 30 assists. Rachel Rosenquist finished with three blocks and 20 digs. Taylor Wilshire had 17 digs and two ace serves, Jorja Vandehul had five ace serves and Tori Schultz added four blocks in the victory.
Reese Ross posted five kills and nine digs, and Haleigh Timmer had five kills for St. Thomas More. Sarah Matthes posted eight assists, eight digs and four blocks in the effort.
ST. THOMAS MORE (20-10) 11 10 14
DAKOTA VALLEY (15-5) 25 25 25
B: Chester 3, Freeman 0
CHESTER — The third-seeded Chester Flyers swept the Freeman Flyers 25-23, 25-16, 25-13 in the Class B Volleyball SoDak 16 on Tuesday in Chester.
Chester (21-2) advances to the South Dakota State Class B Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 19-21 in Huron. Freeman finished to 17-7.
Ella Pry, Breckyn Ewold and Serena Larson each had eight kills to lead Chester. Kenna Brown posted 32 assists. Jayda Kenyon had five ace serves and two blocks. Pry had three blocks and Carley Becker added two ace serves in the victory.
Rijjy Peterson posted eight kills, and Kate Miller had six kills and two blocks for Freeman. Cara Maske finished with 21 assists. Lily Wipf had 10 digs and Erin Uecker added nine digs in the effort.
FREEMAN (17-7) 23 16 13
CHESTER (21-2) 25 25 25
A: Parker-Baltic, ppd.
PARKER — The Class A Volleyball SoDak 16 match featuring Baltic (16-6) at seventh-seeded Parker (17-7), scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to today (Wednesday) due to poor weather conditions.
Start time remains 7 p.m.
A: Madison 3, Roncalli 0
MADISON — Eighth-seeded Madison earned a 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Aberdeen Roncalli in the Class A Volleyball SoDak 16 on Tuesday.
The victory qualified Madison (16-4) for the state tournament, Nov. 19-21 in Watertown. Roncalli finished with a 17-6 record.
Abby Brooks posted 15 kills and two blocks, and Sophia VandenBosch had 11 kills and 16 digs to lead Madison. Kylie Krusemark posted 36 assists. Audrey Nelson had three blocks (2 solo) and Skyler Sargent added two ace serves in the victory.
Elissa Hammrich led Roncalli with eight kills, three blocks and 10 digs. Madelyn Bragg posted six kills and three blocks. Olivia Hanson had 21 assists, and Ella Hanson had 13 digs and four blocks for the Cavaliers.
RONCALLI (17-6) 16 16 15
MADISON (16-4) 25 25 25
B: Bridgewater-Emery 3, Philip 0
EMERY — Fifth-seeded Bridgewater-Emery swept past Philip 25-18, 25-12, 25-14 in the Class B Volleyball SoDak 16, Tuesday in Emery.
The victory sends the Huskies (21-2) to state, Nov. 19-21 in Huron. Philip finishes with a 14-7 record.
Julia Weber posted 15 kills and 12 digs to lead Bridgewater-Emery. Taylor Schollenkamp had nine kills. Kerrigan Schultz finished with 30 assists and 13 digs in the victory.
PHILIP (14-7) 18 12 14
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (21-2) 25 25 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.