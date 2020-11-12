WATERTOWN — “There is a bright future ahead for Gazelle volleyball.”
The future, though, was not Thursday.
Defending champion Watertown ended Yankton’s volleyball season for a second straight year, downing the Gazelles 25-11, 25-20, 25-5 in the Class AA SoDak 16, Thursday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Watertown (21-4) advances to state as the second seed, and will face Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the final opening round match of the South Dakota State Class AA Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 19 in Brookings.
“Kudos to the Arrows,” said Yankton head coach Heather Olson. “They didn’t have a lot of errors. They hit the ball well. There’s a reason why they’re the number two team in the state.”
Emerson Smith posted 11 kills and Jadyn Hoftiezer had 10 kills to lead Watertown. Olivia Corey finished with 22 assists and two ace serves. Anna Johnson added 15 digs in the victory.
For Yankton, Chloe McDermott posted five kills, a block and 17 digs. Camille McDermott had 12 assists. Jillian Schulte posted an ace serve. Emily Reinhardt, Britta Pietila and Jordynn Salvatori each recorded a block in the effort.
In the opening set, Watertown quickly built a 12-2 lead, and led 19-9 before pulling away to claim the opening frame.
The Gazelles, though, found their groove in the second set.
After trailing 11-4, Yankton fought back to within three, 15-12, forcing Watertown to call a time out. The rally continued, as the Gazelles battled their way to a 20-20 tie.
“The first set was a feeling-out period,” Olson said, referring to the fact that several starters missed the last several matches of the regular season while in quarantine due to COVID contact. “In the second set, we came to play.”
But the Arrows scored the final five points of the second frame, including three kills from Hoftiezer, then carried that momentum into the third set. Watertown scored the first five points of the final frame, then put the match out of reach with a 13-0 run.
“In the third set we got down right away,” Olson said. “We always fought, but we lost our confidence.”
Despite the struggles at the beginning and end, in between the Gazelles showed the progress they made since facing the Arrows in August.
“We were getting to the spots we were trying to get them to, making corrections,” Olson said. “I even said on the bench a couple of times, ‘It wasn’t pretty, but we got it.’”
That determination also was reflected in the team’s efforts throughout the season.
“Anything that was thrown their way, they kept fighting,” Olson said. “Everyone stepped up. It makes you really excited for the program.”
Yankton will graduate a number of players from this year’s squad, which finished 7-20: Halle Stephenson, Lilly Thoms, Nykki Husman and Sawyer Martz. But the team will also return a number of players throughout the rotation, as well as others who got experience when several starters were out down the stretch.
“When we had to move people around, we found out what our younger classes were made of,” Olson said. “And we liked what we saw.
“There is a bright future for Gazelle volleyball.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.